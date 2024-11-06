5 picks to shine this Chhath Puja

Say hello to elegance! This cotton silk Chanderi woven sari in a dreamy blue is an absolute showstopper. With a delicate floral design and a contrast border that makes it pop, this sari is all about grace with a modern touch. The added tassels on the pallu bring in a playful charm, making it perfect for those lively Chhath Puja vibes.

Styling Tip: Pair it with silver earrings and a classic brocade potli bag for a timeless, chic festive look.

Priced at Rs 4,619. Available online.