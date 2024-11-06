5 picks to shine this Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is here, and it's time to light up the celebrations with some festive style! Whether you're attending prayers by the river or hosting a family gathering, Fabindia's handpicked collection will have you glowing in no time. Here are five stunning picks to elevate your festive wardrobe—because you deserve to shine!
Say hello to elegance! This cotton silk Chanderi woven sari in a dreamy blue is an absolute showstopper. With a delicate floral design and a contrast border that makes it pop, this sari is all about grace with a modern touch. The added tassels on the pallu bring in a playful charm, making it perfect for those lively Chhath Puja vibes.
Styling Tip: Pair it with silver earrings and a classic brocade potli bag for a timeless, chic festive look.
Priced at Rs 4,619. Available online.
For a sophisticated touch this festive season, the mustard silk blend woven sari is your go-to choice. This rich, warm hue and the intricate weave create a refined look that speaks volumes. Ideal for evening prayers or festive dinners, this sari is as graceful as it is beautiful.
Styling Tip: Complete your ensemble with gold-toned jhumkas and a matching embroidered clutch for a polished and elegant vibe.
Priced at Rs 8,999. Available online.
Who says you can’t wear colour during Chhath? This vibrant pink cotton blend hand-woven sari is the perfect way to stand out while still keeping things traditional. Its smooth texture and pop of colour make it versatile enough for any festive occasion.
Styling Tip: For a fully coordinated look, team it up with gold-plated stud earrings and a handcrafted embroidered clutch. You’ll be the talk of the celebrations!
Priced at Rs 8,999. Available online.
Looking for a modern twist on traditional wear? This wine-coloured knee-length kurta in cotton silk blend is ideal for those who want to combine comfort with elegance. The rich, deep shade of wine is perfect for evening celebrations and adds a contemporary touch to your festive style.
Styling Tip: Pair it with ivory churidar pants and delicate gold-toned jhumkas for a chic, understated look that oozes sophistication.
Priced at ₹7,299. Available online.
Brighten up your Chhath festivities with this sunshine yellow knee-length kurta. The vibrant hue of yellow exudes warmth and positivity, which is exactly the vibe you need for the celebrations.
Styling Tip: Pair it with palazzo pants and statement silver earrings for a fresh, stylish look that’ll make you feel as radiant as the festive season.
Priced at Rs 7,299. Available online.