Sonakshi Sinha and her printed lehenga is a match made in heaven

The festive season is here, and the magic of ethnic wear is in full bloom everywhere — celebrities included. Leading the charm this time is none other than Sonakshi Sinha, whose impeccable style always strikes the right chord. Embracing the essence of Rajasthan, Sonakshi stepped into her Rajasthani rajkumari persona with effortless grace, unveiling two enchanting looks that left fans in awe.

In a carousel of Instagram pictures, Sonakshi enchanted us with her first ensemble: a striking lehenga set paired with a kaftan shrug from Rimple & Harpreet. The sweetheart-neckline blouse was a vibrant fusion of green, orange, red and blue, elevated by exquisite golden embroidery that added a regal flair. Her voluminous skirt boasted contemporary zigzag crepe prints, awash with vivid hues and sweeping elegantly to the floor in a unique, eye-catching display. Completing the look, a matching kaftan jacket with golden borders and a scalloped hem draped her in opulent beauty.

Sonakshi perfected her royal avatar with a statement choker, jhumkas, and rings, while her intense eyes and softly curled hair sealed the look in timeless elegance.