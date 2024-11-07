Sonakshi Sinha and her printed lehenga is a match made in heaven

The festive season is here, and the magic of ethnic wear is in full bloom everywhere — celebrities included. Leading the charm this time is none other than Sonakshi Sinha, whose impeccable style always strikes the right chord. Embracing the essence of Rajasthan, Sonakshi stepped into her Rajasthani rajkumari persona with effortless grace, unveiling two enchanting looks that left fans in awe.
In a carousel of Instagram pictures, Sonakshi enchanted us with her first ensemble: a striking lehenga set paired with a kaftan shrug from Rimple & Harpreet. The sweetheart-neckline blouse was a vibrant fusion of green, orange, red and blue, elevated by exquisite golden embroidery that added a regal flair. Her voluminous skirt boasted contemporary zigzag crepe prints, awash with vivid hues and sweeping elegantly to the floor in a unique, eye-catching display. Completing the look, a matching kaftan jacket with golden borders and a scalloped hem draped her in opulent beauty.
Sonakshi perfected her royal avatar with a statement choker, jhumkas, and rings, while her intense eyes and softly curled hair sealed the look in timeless elegance.
For her second look, Sonakshi Sinha became the perfect muse for designer Anita Dongre, bringing a touch of summer nostalgia even as the winter season unfolds. She stunned in a soft, mellow yellow sharara set that was nothing short of dreamy. The kurta, with its relaxed fit, billowy sleeves, and intricate front embroidery, flowed gracefully. Delicate pleats cascaded down the length, ending in playful ruffles that created a charming fusion of traditional and modern.
Staying true to the monochrome theme, Sonakshi paired the kurta with loose-fitting yellow sharara pants. She kept her look elegantly simple, accentuating it with just a pair of statement earrings. Her bronzed glow, nude lips and subtly done eye makeup framed her face with effortless beauty, while a delicate micro-bindi added a perfect finishing touch.