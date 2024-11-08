Janhvi Kapoor looks all things gorgeous in a pink and lavender sari

Just when we thought bridal wardrobes had reached their peak, Janhvi Kapoor swept in with a breathtaking, multi-hued saree that stole the spotlight in a single Instagram post. With pastel-perfect grace, the actress unveiled a look that feels like it belongs in a dream. Let’s bask in the splendor of her ensemble!

A true vision, Janhvi Kapoor has consistently bewitched us with her timeless beauty and impeccable taste. Her latest ensemble — a custom creation by Manish Malhotra—brings to life the essence of ethereal elegance. The sari, a dreamy blend of lilac, pink, yellow and blue, unfolds in delicate ombre layers, exuding a soft pastel palette that feels straight out of a fairytale. Crafted from sheer, breezy fabric, it radiates effortless sophistication, with intricate embroidered borders that add just the right glimmer for a daytime dazzle.

But the charm doesn’t end there. Janhvi’s blouse is no ordinary piece; it’s an off-shoulder wonder with a twist. Delicately layered with net detailing around the neckline, it exudes grace while embracing a dash of sultry glamour. The multi-coloured floral embroidery seamlessly complements the sari’s vibrant spirit, wrapping her in an ensemble that feels like a gentle rainbow brought to life.

Adding an opulent touch, Janhvi opted for a layered beaded choker, crowned by a striking square green gemstone embedded in fine stonework — an accessory that steals the show. Her matching gemstone earrings blend harmoniously, elevating her look to a regal allure.