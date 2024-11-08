Sobhita Dhulipala serves ethnic fashion goals in a beautiful ombree green sari

We can’t help but adore Sobhita Dhulipala's sartorial elegance, a true muse who captivates with her impeccable style. As a soon-to-be bride and bona fide fashionista, Sobhita has consistently dazzled, serving one mesmerising look after another. For a recent event, she graced the occasion in an exquisite nine-yard sari by Anushree Reddy, leaving us in awe of her refined taste.
Draped in a multicoloured masterpiece, her sari showcased a lush spectrum of green, beautifully embroidered and designed to captivate. The ombre effect shifted gracefully from deep emerald to soft sage, adding enchanting depth, while a glistening golden border traced the hem, enhancing its charm. Delicate silver details offered a shimmering contrast, adding an ethereal touch against the rich green hues. Pairing this masterpiece with a bright yellow blouse, Sobhita introduced a vibrant twist; the blouse, with its half-sleeves and sweetheart neckline, was adorned with silver embroidery that harmonised beautifully with the sari’s accents. This fusion of vivid colours gave her look a timeless yet subtly modern allure.
Sobhita’s choice of accessories added the perfect finishing touches. She wore bold silver earrings that brought a touch of bold sophistication, while a chic Lady Dior bag added a contemporary twist to her traditional ensemble. For makeup, she embraced her signature minimalism — kohl-lined eyes, perfectly filled brows, a soft highlighter on her cheekbones, a flush of blush and warm brown lips all came together to create an understated glam. Her softly curled, open hair framed her face, exuding natural elegance.
Take inspiration from Sobhita on how to elevate your traditional look with poise and grace, embodying timeless beauty with a modern edge.