Sobhita Dhulipala serves ethnic fashion goals in a beautiful ombree green sari

We can’t help but adore Sobhita Dhulipala's sartorial elegance, a true muse who captivates with her impeccable style. As a soon-to-be bride and bona fide fashionista, Sobhita has consistently dazzled, serving one mesmerising look after another. For a recent event, she graced the occasion in an exquisite nine-yard sari by Anushree Reddy, leaving us in awe of her refined taste.

Draped in a multicoloured masterpiece, her sari showcased a lush spectrum of green, beautifully embroidered and designed to captivate. The ombre effect shifted gracefully from deep emerald to soft sage, adding enchanting depth, while a glistening golden border traced the hem, enhancing its charm. Delicate silver details offered a shimmering contrast, adding an ethereal touch against the rich green hues. Pairing this masterpiece with a bright yellow blouse, Sobhita introduced a vibrant twist; the blouse, with its half-sleeves and sweetheart neckline, was adorned with silver embroidery that harmonised beautifully with the sari’s accents. This fusion of vivid colours gave her look a timeless yet subtly modern allure.