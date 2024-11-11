DiAi Designs unveils Celebrate Your Story collection: Where jewellery meets personal expression

#LoveStoryMangalsutra: A personal touch to tradition

One of the standout pieces is the #LoveStoryMangalsutra, a contemporary reimagining of a timeless tradition. With two distinct variations to choose from, this mangalsutra offers a perfect balance of heritage and personalization.

• Logo Mangalsutra: Add initials or logos for a sleek, modern take on this sacred symbol of love. Personalise your piece with a logo that’s meaningful to you, making it a true reflection of your identity.

• Your Story Mangalsutra: For those looking for something more deeply personal, this mangalsutra allows you to share your unique love story. From custom-designed pendants to symbolic charms, DiAi Designs invites you to express your journey in a piece of jewellery that’s as unique as your relationship.

Personalised charm bracelets: Wear your story

DiAi Designs takes personalisation to the next level with their Personalised Charm Bracelets. You can choose from up to seven charms, each of which can represent a special moment or symbol in your life. The charms come in three categories, allowing you to mix and match to create a bracelet that’s as individual as you are:

Personalised initials, dates, or Zodiac signs: A classic way to make your bracelet uniquely yours.

Lifestyle motifs: Add symbols that reflect your passions, hobbies, or milestones.

General motifs: Choose from a selection of universal symbols that carry deep meaning.

The Toi-et-Moi Collection: A Love Affair in Every Detail

The Toi-et-Moi Collection is a celebration of love, connection, and the bond between two people. This collection offers a range of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, all of which can be customised with your choice of gemstones or birthstones. Add meaningful engravings or symbols for that extra personal touch, and turn your jewellery into a permanent reminder of love’s beautiful moments.

Keepsake Memory Box: A Sentimental Gift with Every Solitaire Ring

For those marking life’s most significant milestones, DiAi Designs presents the Keepsake Memory Box, offered complimentary with any solitaire ring purchase of 1.5ct or above. This elegant box is not just a safe place to keep your ring—it’s a treasure chest that holds your memories. Inside, you’ll find a cleaning cloth with care instructions, and a memory book that tells the story of the ring’s creation, along with a space to add personal photos, notes, and other mementos. It’s the perfect way to preserve the story behind your purchase and make your piece of jewellery even more meaningful.

As DiAi Designs founder and designer, Ms. Disha Shah, shares: “This new collection celebrates love in all its forms, and allows our customers to express their stories through fine jewellery pieces they can cherish forever. It opens new avenues of customised gifting and allows customers to design and create truly unique rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and more that reflect their individual stories and sentiments.”

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com