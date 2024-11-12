Trends

Outfits that take you from brunch to the ballroom

Finding outfits that work seamlessly from day to night can be tricky, but with a few strategic choices, you can make an effortless transition
Transition from day to night in style
Transition from day to night in style
The festive season is a whirlwind of events—brunches, office parties, family dinners, and glittering galas. Finding outfits that work seamlessly from day to night can be tricky, but with a few strategic choices, you can effortlessly transition from chic daytime looks to glamorous evening ensembles. Here’s how to nail festive fashion, no matter the occasion.

Kaftan from Navyasa by Liva
Kaftan from Navyasa by Liva

The Kaftan: Effortlessly luxe & versatile

A kaftan is the epitome of relaxed elegance, perfect for day-to-night chic. For daytime, choose a lightweight version with a loose, flowing silhouette like this one from Navyasa by Liva. Pair it with flat sandals and minimalist jewellery for an easy, sun-kissed look. As evening falls, switch to a kaftan in luxe fabrics like silk or satin, with embroidery or beading details. Add strappy heels, bold earrings, and you’re ready for a night of festive glamour.

LBD from Sassafras
LBD from Sassafras

The Little Black Dress: Always in style

For those who prefer timeless elegance, this LBD from Sassafras is your best friend. Pair it with a cozy cardigan and ballet flats for an effortlessly chic daytime look. As night approaches, add statement earrings, bold red lips, and sleek heels for a show-stopping, sophisticated vibe that’s as classic as it gets.

Jumpsuit by Only
Jumpsuit by Only

Effortless jumpsuits: One-piece wonder

The jumpsuit is your go-to for instant style that’s both chic and practical. During the day, opt for a tailored jumpsuit by Only in neutral tones and pair it with a cardigan and flats for a polished look. When evening hits, elevate it with a velvet or satin version in a rich jewel tone. Add a metallic belt, statement earrings, and strappy heels to transform your look into one of effortless sophistication.

Tailored trousers and a festive top from FableStreet
Tailored trousers and a festive top from FableStreet

Tailored trousers & festive top: Perfectly polished

Tailored trousers and a festive top from FableStreet create the perfect balance of comfort and glamour. For a daytime look, pair with flats and a casual blouse. When night falls, swap in a glittery top, silk blouse, or embellished crop for instant sparkle. Add heels and statement jewellery, and you’re ready to take on the evening in style.

A tailored blazer with an A-line skirt from Khalak
A tailored blazer with an A-line skirt from Khalak

Structured blazer & A-Line skirt: Polished, festive elegance

A tailored blazer with an A-line skirt from Khalak is a chic, versatile pairing that works for both day and night. Wear it with tights, ankle boots, and a printed blouse for a stylish daytime ensemble. As night falls, switch to a satin camisole or lace top, swap the A-line skirt for a sleek pencil skirt, and add high heels and a bold clutch for a look that’s both polished and party-ready.

