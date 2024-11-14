Ananya Panday stuns in streetwear chic: Designer jeans and minimalist tank top

Ananya Panday has once again impressed with her latest sartorial choice. The actress was recently spotted sporting a streetwear-inspired look that featured a classic black tank top and a pair of eye-catching denim jeans with a unique twist.

Ananya’s casual yet chic ensemble showcased her ability to effortlessly blend comfort and style. While the black tank top provided a minimalist foundation, the oversized denim jeans stole the show with their custom-made, handcrafted details.

The jeans, designed by Kanika Goyal, feature a striking two-toned, concentric-cut design in shades of blue. A grey-and-white striped belt detail at the waist creates the illusion of layered styling, adding a trendy touch. The edgy black lining running along the seams further enhances the jeans’ unique appeal.