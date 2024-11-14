Ananya Panday stuns in streetwear chic: Designer jeans and minimalist tank top

Ananya Panday has once again impressed with her latest sartorial choice. The actress was recently spotted sporting a streetwear-inspired look that featured a classic black tank top and a pair of eye-catching denim jeans with a unique twist.
Ananya’s casual yet chic ensemble showcased her ability to effortlessly blend comfort and style. While the black tank top provided a minimalist foundation, the oversized denim jeans stole the show with their custom-made, handcrafted details.
The jeans, designed by Kanika Goyal, feature a striking two-toned, concentric-cut design in shades of blue. A grey-and-white striped belt detail at the waist creates the illusion of layered styling, adding a trendy touch. The edgy black lining running along the seams further enhances the jeans’ unique appeal.
These statement denim pants, priced at INR 26,000, are a testament to Ananya’s bold fashion choices and her ability to elevate everyday staples with unique pieces. Her look serves as inspiration for fashion enthusiasts seeking to add a touch of individuality to their wardrobe.
She accessorised the ensemble with a silver chain choker necklace, a gold bracelet, quirky stud earrings, and a pair of black heels. Her makeup was flawless, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Her hair was styled in a neat bun, completing the chic and effortless look.
Skip to 0:11 to check out Ananya's fit; catch a few other celebs too!
The actress, who was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL alongside Vihaan Samat, has a promising lineup of projects. She is set to star in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya, scheduled for release in 2025.
Ananya’s fashion choices continue to garner attention and inspire her fans. Her ability to seamlessly transition from red carpet glamour to casual streetwear showcases her versatility and solidifies her position as a trendsetter in the fashion world.