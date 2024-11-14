Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Kiara Advani dazzle in chic outfits at a beauty store launch in Mumbai
Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan and Kiara Advani brought their fashion A-game to the launch of a beauty brand’s new flagship store in Mumbai. The trio, who serve as brand ambassadors for the line, graced the event in vibrant ensembles, each showcasing their unique style.
Kareena exuded timeless elegance in a vintage black Yves Saint Laurent dress from 2002, designed by Tom Ford. Suhana opted for a bold and modern look with a bright blue pantsuit, while Kiara dazzled in a red dress adorned with rose accents near the sleeves.
The actresses posed for the paparazzi, radiating glamour and camaraderie. Kareena and Kiara, who previously shared the screen in the film Good Newwz, were seen chatting and laughing together, creating a picture of warmth and friendship.
A video shared by a paparazzo captured the actresses’ stunning appearances and their playful interactions. Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, praising Kareena’s enduring beauty and Kiara’s vibrant style. “Kareena looks so gorgeous. Still ruling the industry after so many years in films,” one fan remarked. Another fan expressed their desire to see Kareena and Kiara reunite on screen.
The event, held at the Jio World Plaza in BKC, Mumbai, was a star-studded affair. Other notable attendees included Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, actress Triptii Dimri, and business tycoon Nita Ambani with her daughter Isha Ambani.
Ahead of the launch, Kareena shared photos of herself in the black YSL dress on Instagram, expressing her excitement for the event. The actress is currently enjoying the success of her recent film Singham Again, which hit theatres during Diwali and has been performing well at the box office.