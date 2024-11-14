Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Kiara Advani dazzle in chic outfits at a beauty store launch in Mumbai

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan and Kiara Advani brought their fashion A-game to the launch of a beauty brand’s new flagship store in Mumbai. The trio, who serve as brand ambassadors for the line, graced the event in vibrant ensembles, each showcasing their unique style.

Kareena exuded timeless elegance in a vintage black Yves Saint Laurent dress from 2002, designed by Tom Ford. Suhana opted for a bold and modern look with a bright blue pantsuit, while Kiara dazzled in a red dress adorned with rose accents near the sleeves.

The actresses posed for the paparazzi, radiating glamour and camaraderie. Kareena and Kiara, who previously shared the screen in the film Good Newwz, were seen chatting and laughing together, creating a picture of warmth and friendship.