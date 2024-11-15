Why men deserve their share of the spotlight: International Men’s Day gift guide

When it comes to gifting, women often steal the spotlight, but this International Men’s Day, let’s flip the script and celebrate the incredible men in our lives with the same enthusiasm! Men, whether fathers, brothers, partners, or friends, often go unappreciated in the hustle of everyday life, so it’s the perfect moment to acknowledge their hard work, unwavering support, and the unique qualities that make them who they are. From stylish accessories to luxurious grooming essentials, we’ve curated a list of perfect gifts to spoil the men who make our lives better.
So, here’s a round-up of amazing gifts, all designed to make him feel cherished, confident, and celebrated—because he deserves it!
For the man who appreciates timeless style, the Fossil Carraway collection is a must-have. This sleek watch features a sophisticated, stainless steel case with a refined leather strap, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Whether he’s looking to upgrade his office attire or add a touch of elegance to his weekend look, this piece will always deliver. Choose between a soft green nubuck leather strap or a classic navy croco leather strap to complement his style.
Priced at Rs 13,495. Available online.
If you're gifting a man who appreciates precision and sophistication, the Michael Kors Lexington watch is perfect. The bold 44mm case and chronograph movement make it an outstanding addition to his collection. Whether he’s after a navy dial with a gold-tone stainless steel bracelet, a sleek black-on-black version, or a striking green sunray dial, this watch pairs seamlessly with both business and casual looks.
Priced at Rs 17,995. Available online.
This Men’s Day, gift the ultimate blend of fashion and functionality with A|X Armani Exchange's luxury set, featuring a 42mm watch with a black sunray dial and a black stainless steel bracelet, alongside a sleek stainless steel chain necklace. Crafted for the modern man, this set is perfect for adding a touch of boldness to his look.
Price on request. Available online.
For the man who loves sporty elegance, Emporio Armani’s new chronograph model strikes the perfect balance. Featuring a panda dial, silver-colored accents, and chronograph movement, this watch comes with a sleek stainless-steel bracelet or a more classic leather strap. It’s the ideal blend of timeless craftsmanship and modern flair that he’ll wear with pride.
Priced at Rs 26,995. Available online.
A true statement piece, the Diesel 44mm Streamline watch is designed for the man who loves a blend of modern aesthetics and solid performance. Available with a striking blue or black sunray dial, paired with a sleek black silicone strap, this watch delivers precision and bold style. Whether he’s hitting the office or hitting the streets, this one won’t go unnoticed.
Priced at Rs 13,995. Available online.
Upgrade his grooming ritual with Fiama Man’s luxurious gift set. Packed with revitalizing face wash, soothing aftershave, invigorating shower gel, and a refreshing perfume spray, this set is perfect for the modern man who knows the importance of looking and feeling great.
Priced at Rs 1,004. Available online.
For the man who loves a touch of mystery and elegance in his scent, EDW Essenza Mikkel is the perfect gift. With top notes of lavender and bergamot, a heart of neroli and orange blossom, and a rich base of vanilla and amber, this fragrance offers a distinctive blend that’s both intriguing and refined.
Priced at Rs 3,950. Available online.
Celebrate sophistication with the Yardley London Gentleman Timeless Gift Collection, which includes the classy musk deodorant, the elegant Gentleman Royale daily wear perfume, and a Royale perfume. This set is ideal for the man who appreciates subtlety and timeless elegance.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
Help him elevate his grooming game with Engage’s Exquisite Collection. This premium set includes three luxury grooming products designed to cater to the modern man’s needs. Whether it’s for everyday use or special occasions, this set is bound to make his daily routine feel just a little more indulgent.
Price on request. Available online.
If he’s a fan of bold, stylish accessories, the Police x KL Rahul collaboration is a must. This limited-edition collection brings together iconic design and cricket star KL Rahul’s signature style for a truly unique gift.
Price on request. Available online.
For the man who loves a bit of Bollywood glamour, the Peter England Bollywood Wedding Collection is perfect. This collection, unveiled by Karan Johar, combines traditional and contemporary styles to create the ideal ensemble for weddings or festive occasions. He’ll feel like the hero of his own blockbuster in these sophisticated, yet fun, outfits.
Price on request. Available online.
Escaro Royale’s Indulgence Collection of luxury footwear is the ultimate in sophistication. From derbys to loafers, each pair is meticulously designed with rich textures, hand-tooled patterns, and exceptional comfort. These shoes make a statement, whether it’s for a special event or a stylish everyday look.
Price on request. Available online.
Support his health with Rasayanam’s Ayurvedic Multivitamins for Men. With 100% of the essential daily nutrients, BCAAs for muscle recovery, and herbs like Ashwagandha, this supplement supports energy, stamina, and overall wellness—everything he needs to stay at his best.
Price on request. Available online.
Spoil him with The Body Shop’s avocado-infused gift set, which includes a creamy shower gel, body yogurt, and hand balm—perfect for nourishing and soothing dry skin. This set not only pampers his skin but also supports ethical beauty practices, making it the perfect gift for the man who deserves the best.
Priced at Rs 3,095. Available online.
For the man who values simplicity and effectiveness, the Innisfree Forest For Men Pore Care Essence is the ultimate skincare solution. This all-in-one essence controls oily pores and reduces sebum, leaving a clean, matte finish with zero sticky residue—perfect for his skincare routine.
Priced at Rs 2,050. Available online.
For a skincare gift that packs a punch, the FCL Active Radiance Complex Face Serum will help him achieve brighter, more even skin. This powerful serum is formulated specifically for men’s skin, offering a fast-absorbing solution that enhances skin tone and texture.
Priced at Rs 1,950. Available online.
Celebrate your love and appreciation with BlueStone’s Orilla Platinum Men’s Bracelet. This sleek, contemporary accessory adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, making it an ideal gift for the man who values elegance and style.
Price on request. Available online.
For the sneakerhead who loves a mix of comfort and style, the Limited Edt Dunk Low is perfect. With reflective and glossy details, two sets of laces, and a pair of unique charms, this shoe allows him to personalize his style while offering game-changing comfort.
Priced on request. Available online.