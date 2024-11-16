5 winter fashion trends you need to try this season

Winter is here, and with it comes the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe for the colder months ahead! From cozy knits to bold metallics, the Fall & Winter 2024 trends are bringing us a mix of timeless elegance and fresh twists. Whether you’re after statement outerwear, sleek denim, or luxe layering pieces, we’ve got the top 5 must-have trends that will make you look and feel fabulous all season long.
Get ready to embrace the bomber jacket in all its 2024 glory. This season, it’s back in full force with a modern update. Take the Amiri Leather Bomber—a chic blend of vintage collegiate vibes and luxe craftsmanship. The three-layer reverse appliqué treatment and snap button closures make it a statement piece that’s perfect for layering over both casual and dressy outfits. Pair it with high-waisted jeans or a sleek mini skirt for that cool, off-duty look.
Priced at Rs 3,99,999. Available online.
Looking for something that’s both sophisticated and classic? Preppy silhouettes are having a moment this season, and brands like Style Island are delivering with sharp, tailored designs. Think crisp wool jackets, tailored trousers, and lots of structure. The Julie Wool Jacket is a perfect example of this trend. Its cropped, double-breasted cut and slimming effect make it ideal for layering over dresses or pairing with your favourite winter denim.
Priced at Rs 6,999. Available online.
It’s time to shine! Metallics are making their way into everyday wear, so get ready to sparkle from day to night. Whether it's a Dash & Dot metallic jacket or a knitted mini dress, the gleam of golds, silvers, and sparkles will add an elevated touch to your winter wardrobe. Consider pairing a metallic jacket like the Olive Brocade Pant Suit with sleek pants or a mini dress for an evening out. It's the perfect way to mix sophistication with a bit of fun!
Priced at Rs 12,980. Available online.
Winter is all about staying warm without sacrificing style, and the key to achieving that is perfect knitwear. The Guess Marion TN LS Sweater is the ultimate cozy-chic piece for layering. Its soft, furry blend makes it the perfect companion for chilly days, and it pairs beautifully with everything from skirts to jeans. For those days when you want to keep it light yet polished, throw on the New Sofia Tweed Jacket—a luxe addition to your winter wardrobe that’s perfect for work or weekend brunch.
Priced at Rs 8,000 and Rs 16,000, respectively.
Just because it’s cold doesn’t mean you have to abandon your favourite dresses. Winter minis are having a major moment this season, and the Kazo Two-Tone Knitted Mini Dress is the perfect example. This A-line dress with a wrap design and metallic buttons is ideal for layering over tights and pairing with boots. Whether you're dressing up for a night out or keeping it casual for a coffee run, this mini dress will keep you warm and stylish all winter long.
Priced at Rs 4,790. Available online.