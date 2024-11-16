Triptii Dimri’s new look in a stylish black dress deserves every inch of our attention

We recently saw Triptii Dimri in a faux leather midi dress by luxury label Yves Saint Laurent, captivating her fans with its bold appeal. The striking red, figure-hugging ensemble featured a sophisticated halter neckline that exuded effortless charm. The look was kept minimal yet impactful, accessorised with sparkling diamond dangler earrings and red pump heels that perfectly complemented the outfit.

Triptii’s signature makeup, featuring soft eyeliner, muted eyeshadow and nude lips, added an elegant touch to the fiery look. She completed the ensemble with her hair styled in messy waves, parted down the middle, enhancing her chic and confident vibe.