Khushi Kapoor shares glimpses of Aaliyah Kashyap’s bachelorette, stuns in a pink bikini

Khushi Kapoor is serving major vacation vibes on her girls’ trip, effortlessly combining elegance with bold fashion choices. The actress stole the spotlight during her friend’s bachelorette getaway, rocking chic looks that are nothing short of dreamy. From her vibrant pink bikini to her stylish crochet shrug, Khushi is living the ultimate beach fantasy.

On Instagram, Khushi shared glimpses of the fun-filled celebrations, turning heads with her stunning pink bikini. The design featured shoulder straps that wrapped around her neck and a back band for a custom fit, while knot details at the neck and back added a bold yet comfortable touch.

Elevating her look with finesse, Khushi amped up her look with gold-accented hoop earrings and styled her hair in a sleek bun for a fuss-free dive. She added a playful twist with black sunglasses perched on her head and completed the look with soft pink blush and nude lipstick, radiating effortless glamour.

In another snap, The Archies star enjoyed a delightful cruise donning a stylish pink bikini top. Crafted from textured knit fabric, the top featured delicate shoulder straps tied into knots around her neck and back, adding a playful charm. She paired it effortlessly with loose white pants, complete with a front knot detail for a customised fit, creating the perfect blend of comfort and style.