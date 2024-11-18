Smart, stylish & sophisticated outfits to elevate his wardrobe this International Men’s Day

As International Men’s Day draws near, it’s the perfect moment to honor the men who shape our lives with styles that reflect their individuality and achievements. Whether they prefer sleek sophistication or rich textures that make a statement, our curated gifting guide is here to elevate their style. From formal events to festive celebrations, these standout pieces bring confidence and class to any occasion—helping them capture the essence of the day with a look that truly leaves a lasting impression.
Exude timeless sophistication in this Black Corduroy Plain Placement Embroidered Suit Set, designed for a sleek and modern aesthetic. With a tailored black suit featuring metal button detailing and a coordinating shirt kurta, this three-piece ensemble is the epitome of understated elegance. Perfect for cocktail events and receptions, its notched collar and full sleeves add a touch of refinement. The soft corduroy fabric and satin lining ensure a luxurious feel and comfortable fit.
Price: INR 28,800. Available online.
Gargee Designers’ Grey Flannel Bomber Jacket is the perfect gift for International Men’s Day. This sleek grey bomber jacket combines style, warmth, and comfort. Crafted from soft, premium flannel, it offers a cozy yet fashionable layer that pairs effortlessly with any outfit. Featuring a classic bomber fit with ribbed cuffs, this jacket adds a modern touch to both casual and semi-formal looks. Ideal for men who value both aesthetics and comfort, it’s a versatile addition to any wardrobe.
Price: INR 16,500. Available online.
Add a touch of refinement with the Pink Linen Cotton Embroidery Coral Shirt—crafted from breathable linen cotton for a relaxed yet polished look. The delicate coral beaded and silk thread embroidery elevates this piece, making it perfect for both casual and dressier occasions. With its lapel collar and half-sleeve design, it’s versatile enough to pair with anything from jeans to chinos.
Price: INR 11,500. Available online.
Layer up in style with the Nix Uni Quilted Gilet by Terra Luna, a masterclass in sustainable fashion. Made from 100% organic Khadi cotton, handwoven by artisans in Gujarat, this piece blends comfort with eco-conscious craftsmanship. Its soft organic fabric offers warmth, while the recycled polyester lining adds an eco-friendly touch. Ideal for layering, this gilet adds a modern yet sustainable flair to any wardrobe.
Price: INR 5,999. Available online.
GAP’s logo sweatshirts are more than just lounge wear—they seamlessly transition from casual coffee runs to weekend adventures. Stay comfortable and stylish with GAP’s collection of essential men's hoodies, sweatshirts, and sweatpants. The brand’s iconic logo hoodies, crafted from cozy fabrics, are perfect for any season. With a variety of colours, prints, and styles to choose from, they pair effortlessly with jeans, jackets, or sweatpants. Featuring options like fleece and sherpa-lined hoodies, zip-ups, and classic black staples, these versatile pieces keep you warm and on-trend. Whether dressed up with a jacket or kept casual with a t-shirt or shorts, these everyday essentials are designed for comfort and style.
Price: INR 5,499. Available online.
Placement Print Cotton Party Shirt by Kingdom Of White is a chic long-sleeve button-up shirt in crisp white that combines modern style with artistic flair. Featuring a striking graphic design on the front, the print depicts a conceptual side profile, beautifully blending with an urban landscape or abstract imagery. The design adds a unique, edgy twist, making it perfect for those looking to make a statement. With its contemporary look and artistic appeal, this shirt is ideal for adding a bold, creative touch to any party or casual outing.
Price: INR 2,999. Available online.
Give the gift of both style and warmth with the Overlays Now Raven Plush Jacket. Crafted from soft, plush fabric, this black jacket is designed to offer maximum comfort while maintaining a sleek, modern look. Its cozy material and relaxed fit make it the perfect choice for cooler days and nights, effortlessly pairing with both casual and semi-formal outfits. Ideal for men who appreciate a blend of comfort and style, this jacket is a versatile addition to any wardrobe, perfect for all seasons.
Price: INR 2,899. Available online.
Celebrate the men who bring their best to every challenge, from the gym to the grind! The FITMonkey Sports Crew Neck Stretchable Dry Fit T-Shirt is the perfect Men’s Day gift, blending style, comfort, and top-notch performance. Crafted from premium 100% polyester, this breathable, quick-dry t-shirt keeps you cool and dry even during intense workouts. Its stretchable, abrasion-resistant fabric offers excellent mobility, durability, and a comfortable fit for any physical activity. Available in a range of colours, the FITMonkey tee features a sleek typography design and a lightweight, regular fit—ideal for both gym sessions and casual wear. Sizes range from S to 2XL. A must-have for any athletic wardrobe.
Price starts at INR 1,099. Available online.
Upgrade your wardrobe with the Blackberrys TechPro Formal Blue Textured Blazer, a perfect blend of sophistication and comfort. Designed for the modern man who aims to make a lasting impression, this slim-fit jacket offers a sharp, tailored silhouette that’s versatile for any occasion. Made with innovative stretch fabric, it ensures a flexible, comfortable fit that moves with you. The wrinkle-resistant design helps you maintain a polished look from morning to evening, while the smart dry fabric keeps you cool and dry, no matter the demands of your day. Whether at work or with friends, the Blue TechPro Textured Blazer is the stylish, confident choice you need to stand out.
Price on request. Available online.