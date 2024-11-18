Watch out! Timex launches limited edition watches to celebrate International Men’s Day

This International Men’s Day, honor the men in your life with a gift that speaks volumes of timeless style and appreciation. Timex has long been synonymous with classic craftsmanship, offering a seamless blend of retro allure and modern sophistication. It’s a tribute to the unique journey each man undertakes—encouraging them to express themselves fully in a world where emotions are often kept under wraps. The two new limited edition launches include:
Timex X The James Brand Green Round Dial Automatic Analog Watch for Men
A striking update to the original Timex x The James Brand Titanium GMT, this limited-edition watch features a sleek 41mm barrel-shaped brushed titanium case paired with a bold emerald green top ring and matching dial. A true standout, designed for men who appreciate refined design with a touch of adventure.
Price: INR 71,995. Available online.
Timex x MM6 20mm Stainless Steel Ring Watch
Where classic design meets modern functionality. This watch is designed to seamlessly complement any style, ensuring durability and reliability no matter where the day takes him. A stylish yet versatile piece for the man who wants it all.
Price: INR 14,995. Available online.
Timex also has a lot of other options you could choose from to gift the special men in your life. Here is a curated list:
Q Timex Reissue 1971 Velocity 36mm Synthetic Rubber Strap Watch
A bold reissue that takes you back to the adrenaline-filled racing scene of the ’70s, this modern-day update features an ultra-precise quartz movement and a durable stainless-steel case. With an aluminum top ring and elapsed time scale, it's a sophisticated timepiece that blends history with cutting-edge precision.
Price: INR16,995. Available online.
Timex 3 Hands Men’s Analog Black Dial Coloured Quartz Watch
An evolution of the beloved Q Timex 1979 reissue, this watch adds bold new touches: a green and yellow rotating bezel, woven stainless-steel bracelet, and a functional battery hatch. A perfect balance of vintage charm and contemporary style.
Price: INR 12,995. Available online.
Timex 3 Hands Men’s Analog Black Dial Coloured Quartz Watch
Timeless and sophisticated, this watch is an everyday essential. With its sleek black dial and versatile design, it complements both formal and casual looks—making it a must-have for the modern man.
Price: INR 12,995. Available online.
Timex 3 Hands Men’s Digital Grey Dial Coloured Quartz Watch, Square Dial (32.5mm Case Width)
Nostalgic yet contemporary, this reissue of a late '80s digital watch captures the essence of a bygone era. Its sleek grey dial and modern tech make it a standout piece for the man who loves a nod to the past with a modern twist.
Price: INR 10,995. Available online.
Celebrate the spirit of International Men’s Day by gifting a Timex—a perfect fusion of retro-inspired design and modern craftsmanship, designed to accompany every man on his journey.