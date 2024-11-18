Watch out! Timex launches limited edition watches to celebrate International Men’s Day

Timex x MM6 20mm Stainless Steel Ring Watch

Where classic design meets modern functionality. This watch is designed to seamlessly complement any style, ensuring durability and reliability no matter where the day takes him. A stylish yet versatile piece for the man who wants it all.

Price: INR 14,995. Available online.

Timex also has a lot of other options you could choose from to gift the special men in your life. Here is a curated list: