Types of embroideries from around India

India’s embroidery traditions are nothing short of magical, each telling its own story of craftsmanship and culture. Across the country, you’ll find a wide variety of styles, each unique to its region, reflecting the heritage, environment and lives of the people who create them.

Take Chikankari from Lucknow, for instance. This delicate hand embroidery feels like poetry on fabric. Traditionally done on soft, breathable materials like muslin and cotton, Chikankari features intricate floral and paisley motifs. It’s elegant, understated and perfect for summer, though modern versions often include a little sparkle with sequins and beads.

Then there’s Kantha from West Bengal, which is as much about sustainability as it is about beauty. Women here traditionally repurpose old fabrics, layering them and stitching them with simple running stitches to create something entirely new. The patterns often include nature-inspired themes—birds, trees and flowers—and the result feels both timeless and deeply personal.

Phulkari, on the other hand, is all about boldness. This embroidery from Punjab practically bursts with life, using vibrant colours like red, gold and orange to create its signature floral patterns. It’s traditionally seen on dupattas and shawls and has a festive, celebratory vibe, making it a favourite at weddings.

Zardozi, by contrast, is pure luxury. Originating in Persia and brought to its height under the Mughals, this embroidery style uses gold and silver threads to create intricate patterns on rich fabrics. It’s the kind of work you’ll find on royal robes or bridal wear, often complemented with pearls, sequins and other embellishments.

In Gujarat, Kutchi embroidery showcases the region’s vibrant culture. It’s colourful, intricate and often incorporates tiny mirrors that catch the light beautifully. The patterns draw inspiration from everyday life—think animals, plants and geometric shapes.

Down south in Karnataka, you’ll find Kasuti embroidery, which is more restrained but no less beautiful. Its geometric and symmetrical designs are stitched with precision, often depicting temples, chariots and other motifs that reflect the region’s spiritual heritage.

And of course, there’s the Parsi Gara embroidery, a blend of Indian and Chinese influences. With its delicate floral and bird motifs, this style feels like wearable art, steeped in elegance and tradition.

These embroideries aren’t just decorative—they’re pieces of history and culture, woven with stories and memories, passed down through generations.