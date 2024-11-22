Wedding gifting just got an upgrade: 9 picks that’ll make your present stand out

The wedding season is here, and with it comes the age-old tradition of finding the perfect gift for the bride and groom. But this year, why not take your gifting to a whole new level with these luxurious and thoughtful items? From exquisite fashion and timeless watches to unique chocolates and personalised leather accessories, here are 9 premium gifts that will elevate any wedding celebration.
For anyone who enjoys a cocktail or loves to entertain, this playful yet sophisticated cocktail shaker set from Plate and Peonie is a gift that’ll stir up excitement at any celebration. Perfect for weddings or any special occasion, it combines both style and functionality.
Priced at Rs. 11,067.00. Available online.
A true statement piece, the Grand Seiko 38.5mm watch reflects the tranquil morning glow on autumn leaves. With a manual-winding Caliber 9R31 and a 72-hour power reserve, this limited-edition timepiece (only 700 pieces worldwide) offers impeccable precision and a stunning red-brown crocodile strap.
Priced at Rs 7,80,000. Available online.
This refined corduroy blazer from Arrow is the perfect gift for the modern man. Its sleek, slim-fit design with a metallic brand pin ensures sophistication, while the breathable material makes it a versatile option for both formal and casual occasions.
Priced at Rs 5,999. Available online.
A sharply tailored suit for the groom or any wedding guest, Raymond’s Park Avenue Grey Dobby Super Slim Fit suit is made from a luxurious rayon blend, providing both comfort and style. The intricate dobby weave adds depth and texture, making it perfect for a wedding celebration.
Priced at Rs 5,692. Available online.
For the man who values timeless style, this denim blue jacket from Ensemble India offers a perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Crafted from premium linen, it’s ideal for both day and evening events, and its double-breasted silhouette exudes sophistication.
Priced at Rs 17,990. Available online.
Make a bold statement at the wedding with this green three-piece suit from Peter England Elite. The premium blend of polyester and wool, combined with its impeccable fit, ensures the groom looks dashing and stylish on his special day.
Priced at Rs 11,199. Available online.
This navy blue single-breasted blazer from Tommy Hilfiger offers both comfort and class. Made from 100% pure cotton, it’s perfect for everything from casual gatherings to upscale evening events, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.
Priced at Rs 10,499. Available online.
Looking for a truly personalized gift for the groom? Brune & Bareskin’s exclusive wedding collection includes luxurious leather shoes, belts, and embroidered slip-ons that can be customized with initials or special designs. Crafted with the finest materials, these bespoke accessories are made to impress.
Price on request. Available online.
Elevate your wedding gift with Ether Atelier’s exquisite handcrafted chocolates. The Sakura Chocolate Bar, part of their Japanese collection, is a luxurious treat with subtle aromas and a refined finish. A truly thoughtful and indulgent gift for the newlyweds.
Priced at Rs 590. Available online.