Wedding jewellery guide: A selection of brands that define timeless elegance

When it comes to choosing the perfect wedding jewellery, a piece that blends heritage, craftsmanship, and sustainability is key. Here’s a guide to some of the most exquisite luxury brands that have redefined bridal jewellery with their craftsmanship, creative designs, and commitment to timeless beauty.

Founded by the visionary Bling Boys of India—Ricky Vasandani, Satish Daryanani, and Bollywood celebrity Vivek Oberoi—Solitario creates jewellery that doubles as heirlooms, passed down through generations. Specialising in lab-grown diamonds, each piece is crafted to reflect your unique soul, offering a sustainable luxury option without compromising on elegance. Solitario’s designs are perfect for all wedding occasions, making it a guilt-free indulgence that lasts a lifetime.

As a trusted partner of Tanishq, CaratLane has firmly established itself as one of India’s leading online jewellery brands. With an impressive ₹140-crore turnover in its first five years, CaratLane blends innovation with tradition to create exquisite jewelry pieces. Whether it’s a wedding set, engagement ring, or delicate adornments for your big day, the brand offers a wide selection that perfectly marries modern designs with timeless appeal.

A brand under the prestigious TATA Group, Zoya is synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship and elegant design. Specializing in creative diamond jewelry, Zoya’s pieces are works of art that reflect an unwavering commitment to quality and sophistication. Each piece from Zoya is designed to be a symbol of celebration and love, perfect for brides seeking both luxury and meaning in their wedding jewelry.

BlueStone revolutionised the online jewellery market, offering luxury pieces with the convenience of online shopping. As the number one online jewelry brand, BlueStone provides a diverse range of selections, from engagement rings to wedding bands, all finely crafted with attention to detail. With an array of stunning designs, BlueStone combines the luxury of high-end jewellery with the ease of modern shopping, making it an ideal choice for brides looking for both quality and convenience.

Since its inception in 1978 by Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Ajmera, Amrapali has been synonymous with luxury jewellery that celebrates India’s rich heritage. With a deep understanding of ancient aesthetics, Amrapali blends classical tradition with modern interpretations to create statement-making pieces. Known for its intricate designs and opulent gemstones, Amrapali’s jewellery is ideal for brides who want to incorporate traditional luxury with a contemporary twist.