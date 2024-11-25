The ultimate wedding shopping & gifting guide: Sparkle, shine, and celebrate in style

Wedding season is in full swing, and whether you're a bride, bridesmaid, or guest, it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and find those statement pieces that will make every moment unforgettable. From dazzling accessories to luxurious fashion, here’s our curated list of must-haves to make your wedding season (and gifting) extra special!
Winter weddings and chilly celebrations just got a whole lot brighter with Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Party Collection. Think dazzling metallics, luxe textures, and bags that are made for making an entrance. These glam bags are the perfect accessory for those nights that need a little extra shine, whether you're attending a cocktail party or stepping out for an unforgettable evening.
Be ready to turn heads and add that extra sparkle to your outfit with a Jimmy Choo bag—because every wedding season needs a show-stopping accessory.
Price on request. Available online.
What’s better than timeless eyewear? How about eyewear that changes with the lighting around you. Ray-Ban’s CHANGE Collection does just that, with frames that shift in style depending on UV light. Whether you're indoors or soaking up the sun, these light-responsive frames will keep you looking chic and comfortable. The classic Wayfarer gets a makeover with dynamic pigments that let your sunglasses adapt to any situation—perfect for a modern bride, groom, or wedding guest.
For brides and bridesmaids looking to blend tradition with contemporary flair, BIBA’s new wedding collection is the answer. From ornate saris to elegant lehengas, this collection is designed for every pre-wedding celebration—from sangeet to cocktail parties. Featuring intricate embroidery and rich fabrics, each piece ensures you'll feel radiant and royal on every occasion.
Don’t forget to check out BIBA’s Biba Girls line—beautiful fusion outfits and traditional wear for little ones. After all, even the youngest members of the wedding party deserve to shine in style!
What’s a wedding ensemble without the perfect pair of shoes? Step into elegance with Language’s latest footwear collection. Designed to keep you comfortable from the ceremony to the reception, their lightweight moccasins and sleek lace-ups ensure you can dance the night away without a second thought. With a focus on both style and comfort, Language's shoes let you embrace tradition or make a modern statement—no compromise needed!
Looking for a truly unique gift for the bride-to-be? Zoya’s Alive collection, launched with brand ambassador Sonam Kapoor, is a celebration of life and resilience, inspired by wildflowers. Featuring the innovative Zoya Bloom Cut, this collection radiates vibrance and optimism, with stunning gemstones in unexpected color combinations like lemon yellow quartz and green tsavorites. The perfect accessory to any bridal look, Zoya’s jewellery blooms with every wear.
For the couple that loves to mix style with a little street cred, the CLOT November Collection by Edison Chen is a must-see. From colour-blocked jackets to casual yet luxe tracksuits, this collection is all about Endless Escapism—perfect for post-wedding adventures or a relaxed honeymoon wardrobe. This collaboration combines comfort, style, and unique cultural flair for a modern wedding look that’s anything but traditional.
Gentlemen, it’s time to update your wardrobe with U.S. Polo Assn.’s Signature Shirts collection. Whether you’re attending a wedding, family dinner, or celebrating an anniversary, these shirts offer the perfect balance of comfort and style. From festive designs to classic oxford and striped patterns, there’s a shirt for every moment. Crafted with premium fabrics and meticulous stitching, these shirts make you feel confident and sophisticated without compromising on comfort.
