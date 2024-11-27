4 style secrets Shanaya Kapoor lives by: Behind the star's fashion philosophy

In the ever-evolving world of celebrity fashion, rising fashion icon Shanaya brings a fresh perspective that masterfully balances comfort with cutting-edge trends. Her approach to style isn't just about following the latest fashion dictates — it's about creating a personal statement that resonates with both comfort and confidence. During her recent shoot for Madame's festive collection, Shanaya shared an intimate glimpse into her personal style playbook, revealing the delicate art of balancing comfort with glamour through her signature fashion principles.
Embrace your mood-driven style
Fashion should be fluid, according to Shanaya. Her style philosophy is refreshingly unpredictable — let your emotions be your fashion guide. Some days might call for bold statements, others for subtle elegance — and that's perfectly okay.
Comfort is your best accessory
Even during glamorous photo shoots, Shanaya never compromises on comfort. Her behind-the-scenes attire consists of sweatpants, a tank top, and a cozy cardigan. On set and in the cold production van, these practical choices keep her comfortable without compromising on style.
Master the jacket game
A statement jacket is Shanaya's ultimate fashion essential. This transformative piece can instantly elevate any look from day to night, making it her go-to solution for style versatility in any situation. For her, a good jacket is the key to transforming any basic outfit into a fashion statement.
Versatile and effortless style
Shanaya’s style is all about versatility and freedom of movement. She gravitates toward pants suits, which perfectly combine sophistication with practicality. These outfits allow her to move freely while maintaining a polished, professional look. Her favorite looks are those that transition seamlessly from day to night—creating a party-ready vibe while still exuding professional elegance.
For Shanaya, versatility in clothing is essential, ensuring that she can conquer both workdays and weekend adventures with ease and style.Whether she's on set shooting a festive collection or heading out with friends, these four principles guide Shanaya's fashion choices, demonstrating that true style is about finding the perfect balance between comfort, personality, and trend-forward fashion.