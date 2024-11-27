Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan make for the stylish couple in matching pastel outfits

Bollywood celebrities continue to amaze us with their flawless style, and power couples are no exception! Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, who tied the knot in December 2023, are setting major fashion goals with their impeccable looks and charming social media moments.

Recently, Sshura shared pictures with Arbaaz that left us in awe. She dazzled in a pastel pink net sari adorned with sequins, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Her subtle makeup, featuring a dewy base, blushed cheeks, wispy lashes, and nude lipstick, enhanced her elegance, while her straight, open hair added a graceful touch. Complementing her, Arbaaz twinned in a pastel kurta with intricate silver embroidery, paired with white pants, looking effortlessly stylish.