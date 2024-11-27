Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan make for the stylish couple in matching pastel outfits

Bollywood celebrities continue to amaze us with their flawless style, and power couples are no exception! Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, who tied the knot in December 2023, are setting major fashion goals with their impeccable looks and charming social media moments.
Recently, Sshura shared pictures with Arbaaz that left us in awe. She dazzled in a pastel pink net sari adorned with sequins, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Her subtle makeup, featuring a dewy base, blushed cheeks, wispy lashes, and nude lipstick, enhanced her elegance, while her straight, open hair added a graceful touch. Complementing her, Arbaaz twinned in a pastel kurta with intricate silver embroidery, paired with white pants, looking effortlessly stylish.
Twinning seems to be their signature style! In another set of pictures, the couple embraced the glam factor in coordinated black ensembles. Sshura wowed in a sheer black saree with intricate embellishments and a mermaid-cut bottom, paired with a sequined blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline that perfectly flattered her figure. A diamond choker, soft makeup, and a messy ponytail completed her stunning look. Arbaaz matched her energy in a classic black three-piece kurta set, featuring a plain kurta, a jacket, and pants.
Their chemistry and coordinated outfits are truly inspiring, and we can’t help but bookmark these stylish moments for our own fashion diaries!