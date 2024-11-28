Trends

AMIRI's grand debut in India with a Hollywood-inspired retail experience

AMIRI’s debut retail store opening in India at The Chanakya, New Delhi, was a visual delight. The store was transformed into an immersive California-inspired space, with wave-patterned walls, an ocean-blue hand-tufted carpet, and polished wood and velvet textures. To set the mood, renowned DJ Mo electrified the evening, while over 175 distinguished guests, including cricketer Shubman Gill, actress Shanaya Kapoor, and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, were treated to a first look at AMIRI’s latest collections.