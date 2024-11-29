Aditi Rao Hydari shines in Raw Mango’s Garland Collection: A perfect fusion of tradition and modernity

Aditi Rao Hydari radiates effortless elegance in Raw Mango’s Apsara kurta from the brand’s highly anticipated Garland - Festive 2024 collection. A true testament to craftsmanship, this luxurious silk satin kurta is adorned with intricate embroidery that draws inspiration from the garlanded statues of the Mauryan Empire. The deep V-neck is beautifully enveloped in cascading zardozi, naqshi, moti, and metallic sequins, adding depth, texture, and opulence to the design.
Paired with the Varga pant, also from the Garland collection, the ensemble effortlessly marries the timeless allure of tradition with the fresh spirit of modernity. It is an impeccable choice for those seeking a statement look for festive occasions.
The Garland collection is a celebration of cultural symbolism, with garlands representing blessings, love, and sacredness. Raw Mango reinterprets this powerful symbol by playing with scale and form, drawing inspiration from floral torans, braided malas, and Mauryan sculpture. The collection showcases a vibrant palette—gulkand rani, petal pink, mogra white, and raw green mango leaves—further elevated by exquisite embroidery on brocade and contrast colour appliqué. These elements beautifully blend folk traditions with contemporary design.
The Apsara kurta and Varga pant are available at Raw Mango’s stores in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, as well as online. Explore the collection and immerse yourself in the perfect fusion of heritage and modern style.