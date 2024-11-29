Aditi Rao Hydari shines in Raw Mango’s Garland Collection: A perfect fusion of tradition and modernity

Paired with the Varga pant, also from the Garland collection, the ensemble effortlessly marries the timeless allure of tradition with the fresh spirit of modernity. It is an impeccable choice for those seeking a statement look for festive occasions.

The Garland collection is a celebration of cultural symbolism, with garlands representing blessings, love, and sacredness. Raw Mango reinterprets this powerful symbol by playing with scale and form, drawing inspiration from floral torans, braided malas, and Mauryan sculpture. The collection showcases a vibrant palette—gulkand rani, petal pink, mogra white, and raw green mango leaves—further elevated by exquisite embroidery on brocade and contrast colour appliqué. These elements beautifully blend folk traditions with contemporary design.

The Apsara kurta and Varga pant are available at Raw Mango’s stores in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, as well as online. Explore the collection and immerse yourself in the perfect fusion of heritage and modern style.