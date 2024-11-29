Esha Gupta is setting some major beachwear goals in Abu Dhabi

Esha Gupta has a knack for turning every outing into a fashion moment, and her recent beach look is no exception. The actress, known for her impeccable style, is giving us major swimwear goals this season. While Thanksgiving in America typically calls for cosy knits and layers, Esha took a sunnier approach, celebrating the holiday in style from the beaches of Abu Dhabi.

In her latest Instagram post, Esha is seen lounging on a sunbed, basking in the golden rays of the Emirate. She donned a rust-orange bikini, perfectly suited to the autumn palette. The halter-neck top with narrow straps and matching bottoms featuring side-tie string details showcased her toned physique with effortless elegance. A pair of oversized sunglasses added a dash of glamour, while her radiant smile completed the look.