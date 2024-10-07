Ananya Panday looks glamorous in a black cape blazer with a bedazzled bodysuit

Ananya Panday is truly a vision of style and grace, effortlessly merging her love for fashion with an innate sense of poise. She recently dressed to impress us yet again, exuding undeniable elegance in a striking cape-style black blazer that featured a sleek open-front design. The structured blazer, paired with a matching bodycon skirt that gracefully flowed into a floor-sweeping train, was a true testament to high fashion. This captivating ensemble, straight from the racks of YANINA Couture, was elevated by a flawless skin-toned high-neck bodysuit adorned with an enchanting array of crystals and intricate beadwork, giving the illusion of being draped in a cascade of jewels.
She accessorised herself with diamond-studded earrings and stacked rings, that perfectly complemented a dazzling haath phool. The chic faux leather gloves added an air of sophistication, making the ensemble an unforgettable masterpiece.
Ananya went for silver-black smokey eyes, defined brows, sculpted cheekbones and a luscious caramel-toned glossy lip tint. With her locks done into a wavy updo, complete with a soft, messy fringe framing one side of her face. She definitely left everyone in awe!