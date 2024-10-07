Katrina Kaif rocks the festive season in a gorgeous sari

We all love Katrina Kaif’s dressing sense! It showcases a perfect blend of effortless chic and timeless elegance. The beauty recently dazzled in a festive-ready sari by the renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani, exuding sheer elegance and grace.

The six yards of grace, drenched in a vibrant orange hue, showcased intricate designs and stunning embellishments, with delicate beaded tassel work and shimmering sequins adding to its breathtaking charm. The traditional drape, with the pallu cascading over Katrina's shoulders and skimming the floor, brought forth an effortless allure. This striking sari was further enhanced by a timeless bandhani print, detailed with exquisite mirror and sequin work, lending it a touch of old-world elegance. The beauty of the sari was accentuated by paisley motifs, meticulously embroidered in the signature kashida style and adorned with zari, sequins, gota, and kundan work, creating a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Paired with a matching blouse featuring vibrant embroidered motifs, a plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, and tassel-adorned borders, the ensemble was the perfect blend of tradition and sophistication.