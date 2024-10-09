Celebrate the festive season with these timeless timepieces

As the vibrant hues of Navratri and the grandeur of Durga Puja fill the atmosphere with festivity, it’s the ideal moment to honor traditions with a contemporary flair. Timex watches embody the perfect fusion of sophistication and heritage, making them essential accessories for your festive wardrobe. Whether you’re donning exquisite saris for puja or colourful chaniya cholis for Navratri, a Timex watch elevates every outfit with a touch of elegance. Embrace the spirit of the celebrations with a timeless piece on your wrist that beautifully merges tradition with style.
Here are some stunning watches to enhance your festive look:
Featuring a rose gold-tone case and a striking green dial, the Women’s Green Hexagon Dial Analog Watch is adorned with crystals and malachite stones. Its unique cuff-style bracelet adds a modern twist to any outfit.
Price: INR 14,995
Women’s Mother of Pearl Round Dial Analog Watch is an elegant timepiece that boasts a gold-tone case and a luxurious mother-of-pearl dial. The hour markers are crafted from delicate crystals in various shapes, creating a stunning glimmering effect.
Price: INR 4,995
With a bold, contemporary design, Women’s Maroon Round Dial Analog Watch features a deep maroon dial complemented by a sleek black case and bracelet. Its minimalist gold-tone hour markers add a touch of refinement.
Price: INR 4,995
Women’s Green Round Dial Analog Watch is a harmonious blend of elegance and sophistication, perfect for festive occasions. The striking green dial is paired with a rose-gold case and a sparkling crystal-studded bezel for an opulent finish.
Price: INR 4,995
Showcasing a striking mix of contemporary and traditional styles, Women’s Silver Round Dial Analog Watch features a unique geometric bracelet design in gold and rose-gold tones with studded accents, offering a bold yet elegant look.
Price: INR 5,295
Women’s Blue Round Dial Analog Watch perfectly balances style and elegance, with a deep blue dial surrounded by a shiny bezel and warm rose-gold accents for a luxurious touch.
Price: INR 6,995
Elevate your festive style with these stunning timepieces from Timex, celebrating the essence of tradition with modern elegance.
Available online.