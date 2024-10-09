Here's why you should add more cotton to your wardrobe

Cotton garments have been an essential part of human clothing for centuries, valued for their comfort, versatility and natural origin. As one of the most widely used fabrics, cotton holds a special place in wardrobes across the world, offering wearers a blend of style and practicality. With growing awareness of the environmental and health impacts of synthetic fabrics, cotton continues to stand out as a preferred choice. Whether it's for casual everyday wear, active sports, or sleepwear, cotton garments provide a range of benefits that make them a superior option for many. In this article, we'll explore five key advantages of wearing cotton garments.
One of the most significant benefits of wearing cotton garments is their breathability. Cotton is a highly absorbent fabric that allows air to circulate freely around the body, helping to regulate body temperature. This quality makes it ideal for both warm and cool climates, keeping you cool in summer by allowing sweat to evaporate and warm in winter by providing insulation. Cotton's soft texture also adds to the overall comfort, making it perfect for sensitive skin and prolonged wear.
Cotton is naturally hypoallergenic, which makes it an excellent choice for people with sensitive skin or those prone to allergies. Unlike synthetic fabrics that may cause irritation or rashes, cotton is gentle on the skin and less likely to trigger allergic reactions. It’s often recommended for baby clothing, bandages and gauze because of its non-irritating properties. Cotton garments also allow the skin to 'breathe', reducing the likelihood of skin issues like heat rashes or fungal infections.
Another advantage of cotton is its durability. While cotton garments are soft, they are also strong enough to withstand frequent washing and wearing without losing their shape or texture. Over time, cotton becomes softer but remains resilient. High-quality cotton fabrics can last for years, offering great value for money compared to other materials that may degrade or lose their integrity after a few washes.
As a natural, renewable resource, cotton is a more eco-friendly option compared to synthetic fabrics like polyester or nylon, which are derived from petroleum. Organic cotton, in particular, is grown without the use of harmful pesticides or chemicals, making it a safer option for the environment. Additionally, cotton garments are biodegradable, reducing their environmental impact once they are no longer in use. By choosing cotton, you are supporting sustainable fashion practices and contributing to a healthier planet.
Cotton is highly absorbent, capable of soaking up moisture and sweat without making the wearer feel damp. This moisture-wicking property is especially beneficial for activewear, undergarments, and bed linens. Unlike synthetic fabrics that can trap moisture and cause discomfort, cotton keeps the skin dry and comfortable, reducing the risk of body odour and bacterial growth.
(Written by Ananya Mehta)