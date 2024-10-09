Karisma Kapoor charms her way into our hearts in a beautiful green kurta set

Karisma Kapoor has an effortless way of captivating us with her impeccable style and timeless elegance. Dressed in an emerald green suit set, Karisma left us mesmerised. For those seeking festive attire that’s minimalist yet undeniably chic, her outfit is the perfect inspiration.
The actress donned a handwoven linen kurta from the shelves of Anavila, in a vibrant shade of green that radiates festive cheer. The effortless A-line silhouette of the kurta, paired with a delicate zari yoke, strikes the perfect balance between understated elegance and festive flair.
She completed the look with matching parallel pants, creating a sleek and cohesive ensemble that is both comfortable and stylish. Adding to the allure, her green dupatta with intricate golden borders provided just the right amount of glamour, making her outfit a statement in festive simplicity.
Her accessories were just as thoughtfully chosen. Karisma wore green dangler earrings that sparkled with every movement, along with a silver cuff bracelet and matching rings that added a subtle yet sophisticated touch of shimmer. To finish the look, her shimmery Kolhapuri chappals tied the entire outfit together in flawless harmony.
For her beauty look, Karisma opted for minimal yet impactful makeup. Her kohl-rimmed eyes added a touch of drama, while her feathered brows gave her a soft, refined appearance. Nude lipstick and a hint of blush brought a fresh, radiant glow to her face, perfectly complementing her open, straight hair parted in the middle for a sleek, modern vibe.
Let’s agree, her fashion choices are always a feast for the eyes.