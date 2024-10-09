Seven beautiful saree draping styles from across India

The sari, a timeless garment, is draped in numerous styles across India, each reflecting regional culture, tradition and individual flair. Here are seven stunning sari draping styles that showcase the diversity of this beloved attire.

Nauvari (Maharashtra)

The nauvari sari, often referred to as the 'nine-yard sari', is unique to Maharashtra. Draped like a dhoti, it allows for ease of movement, making it popular among women in rural areas and dancers. The sari is wrapped around the waist and tucked between the legs, creating a comfortable, elegant look that pairs beautifully with traditional accessories.

Bengali (West Bengal)

The Bengali style of draping is characterised by a simple yet graceful look. The sari is wrapped around the waist and then draped over the left shoulder, creating a deep pallu that is elegantly thrown over the arm. This style often features traditional motifs and is typically paired with a matching blouse and ornate jewellery, giving it a regal flair.

Gujrati (Gujarat)

In Gujarat, the sari is draped in a distinctive way, often featuring vibrant colours and intricate patterns. The pallu is brought from the back and draped over the right shoulder, allowing for a full view of the beautiful designs. This style often incorporates mirror work and is complemented by traditional jewellery, making it perfect for festive occasions.

Tamil Nadu (Madisar)

The Madisar style is a traditional drape worn by Tamil women, particularly during festivals and ceremonies. This unique draping involves folding the sari into pleats at the waist and wrapping it around the body, with the pallu falling elegantly over the shoulder. It’s often made from silk and adorned with gold jewellery, creating a stunning appearance.

Kashmiri (Kashmir)

The Kashmiri draping style is elegant and modest. Here, the sari is worn with the pallu draped over the head, offering warmth and a sense of grace. Often paired with a pheran (a traditional long tunic), this style embodies the region’s culture and is usually made from soft woollen fabrics, perfect for the cold climate.

Mangalorean (Karnataka)

The Mangalorean style features a unique draping method where the sari is pleated and tucked at the waist, with the pallu elegantly falling over the shoulder. This style is practical and stylish, often embellished with traditional jewellery and used during festive occasions, showcasing the beauty of local craftsmanship.