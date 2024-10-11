Sparkle and shine: The ultimate Diwali gifting guide for 2024

Diwali is just around the corner, and it’s time to light up your gifting game! Whether you’re looking to pamper your loved ones or treat yourself, we’ve rounded up a fabulous list of must-have items that capture the festive spirit. From dazzling handbags to stunning outfits, this Diwali gifting guide has something for everyone! Let’s dive in and discover the perfect gifts to brighten up the celebrations
This festive season, Coach introduces the Crystal Collection designed for the free spirits and modern glam lovers among us. Featuring the eye-catching Crystal Tabby Shoulder Bag, Jonie Crystal Bag, and Swinger Crystal Signature Bag, these pieces add just the right amount of glitz and timeless elegance to your outfit. Shine bright like a diya with these stylish accessories
Elevate your festive wardrobe with Libas’ stunning 3-piece olive green embroidered suit set. Featuring a floor-length A-line kurta with intricate ethnic motifs and sequins, this ensemble is perfect for Diwali celebrations. Complete with silk blend trousers and a solid net dupatta, this outfit is both chic and comfortable.
Priced at ₹5,599. Available online.
Jimmy Choo’s exclusive Diwali Collection 2024 embodies the joy and light of the festival. With glamorous pieces crafted with exceptional attention to detail, these accessories will make you feel like a star. Perfect for those who love to shine during the festive season.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate in style with Bottega Veneta’s Mini Cobble and Liberta Bags. These accessories blend modern versatility with classic sophistication, making them the perfect companions for your festive wardrobe. Get ready to turn heads this Diwali!
Price on request. Available online.
Michael Kors presents special editions of its shimmering Colby and Darrington bags, alongside the radiant Nolita and LULU bags. These sophisticated styles blend timeless elegance with modern flair, ensuring you shine effortlessly throughout the festive season.
Price starts at ₹43,000. Available online.
Add a touch of charm to your festive ensemble with the Spade Flower Jacquard handbag from Kate Spade. Celebrating heritage and craftsmanship, this bag is the perfect accessory to elevate your Diwali style. Priced at ₹29,500. Available online.
Pawsitively adorable, the Whisker 3D Cat Shoulder Bag is perfect for cat lovers. This fun and funky accessory adds a whimsical touch to your festive look.
Priced at ₹39,500. Available online.
Anaar’s new Wedge Sandal collection redefines festive footwear with intricate designs and shimmering embellishments. Perfect for weddings and parties, these sandals combine elegance with comfort.
Priced between Rs 9,990 and ₹11,990. Available online.
Elevate your festive style with Virgio’s chic pieces from the Vintage Bloom and Posh in Polka Collection. With timeless florals and playful polka dots, these outfits add sophistication and fun to your holiday wardrobe.
Price on request. Available online.
Nupur Kanoi’s Maya Collection blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Featuring intricate beadwork and earthy tones, these pieces evoke natural landscapes, perfect for making a statement this Diwali.
The Brilliant Round Shaped Solitaire Tennis Bracelet from Miss Jo is a stunning addition to any jewellery box. Handcrafted from premium 925 sterling silver, it is the perfect accessory for festive gatherings.
Priced at Rs 13,999. Available online.
The Kaai Sari from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, crafted from luxurious crepe, drapes beautifully and features a chic high side slit. Perfect for festive occasions, this piece embodies grace and sophistication.
Priced at Rs 27,000. Available online.
With its rich fabrics and intricate details, the Sitarey Collection by Lakshita is designed to make you shine. Embrace the festivities with styles that celebrate your unique beauty.
The Single Twirl Women’s Watch from the House Of Cavalli is a luxurious stainless steel watch with a Mother-of-Pearl band and black dial.
Priced at Rs 99,000. Available online.
Blooming Flora Bangle by AK|OK.
Priced at Rs 15,000. Available online
Spinel Gota Kinari Sari by Anavila.
Priced at Rs 30,500. Available online.
Tamaa Bahaar Block Heels by Aprajita Toor.
Priced at Rs 8,999. Available online.
Aj Kurta Set by Archana Jaju.
Price on request. Avaialble online.
ALDO Festive '24 Collection is anything by ordinary. Featuring stylish footwear and accessories perfect for celebrations, including chic kitten heels and glamorous clutches, it will bring the added ooph to your festive wardrobe.
Get ready to shine with the newly launched Mia Disco collection, just in time for the festive season! This vibrant line pays tribute to the bold glamour and energy of the iconic 70s disco era. The collection invites women to express their unique style with stunning, eye-catching pieces. Crafted in exquisite 14 kt and 18 kt gold, each piece is adorned with sparkling diamonds. Featuring modular jewellery, it offers endless styling possibilities for any festive outfit.