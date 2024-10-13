All you need to know about Kutchi embroidery

Kutchi embroidery is not a monolithic style; it encompasses various techniques and motifs depending on the community and geographical region. Some of the most famous types include:

Known for its chain stitches, mirror work and abstract motifs, rabari embroidery often features animals, birds and flowers, symbolising the pastoral life of the rabari people.

Ahir embroidery: This style is characterised by its use of floral motifs and curvilinear patterns, with heavy use of mirrors. The colours are bright, with reds, oranges and greens being dominant.

Mutwa embroidery: Practiced by the mutwa tribe, this style is more geometric and intricate, often in a muted colour palette. The precision of the tiny stitches and the intricate designs make it unique.

Techniques such as kambariyo (circular stitch), bakhiya (running stitch) and gota (golden lace) are also used in combination with mirror work (shisha), beads and vibrant threads to create rich textures and dimensions.