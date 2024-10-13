Five ways to add more colour to your wardrobe

Including more colour into your wardrobe can transform your style and boost your mood. Here are five effective ways to embrace vibrant hues and breathe new life into your outfits.
One of the easiest ways to introduce colour is through accessories. Bright scarves, statement bags and bold jewellery can elevate even the simplest outfits. Try pairing a classic white shirt with a vibrant handbag or a colourful scarf. Accessories allow you to experiment without committing to bold clothing choices and can easily be swapped out as your mood changes.
Don’t shy away from mixing patterns and colours. Pairing a striped top with a floral skirt or polka dots with plaid can create a playful, eye-catching look. The key is to choose patterns that share at least one colour, which will help tie the outfit together. This approach adds depth and interest, turning heads wherever you go.
Footwear is often an overlooked aspect of styling, but colourful shoes can make a big impact. Bright sneakers, vibrant heels, or fun loafers can serve as focal points for your outfit. For example, a neutral outfit can be instantly transformed with a pair of red or blue shoes. This is a great way to add colour without overwhelming your look.
Outerwear is a fantastic way to incorporate colour, especially in transitional seasons. A bold jacket, like a bright yellow coat or a rich burgundy blazer, can brighten up any outfit. Try layering colourful outerwear over neutral bases. This not only keeps you warm but also allows you to stand out effortlessly.
Consider adding a few statement pieces to your wardrobe—items that are bold and colourful but versatile enough to pair with various outfits. This could be a striking dress, a bright patterned skirt, or a vibrant blouse. When styling statement pieces, balance them with more subdued items to create a harmonious look.
(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)