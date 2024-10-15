Dazzle this Diwali: 15 must-have fashion finds for a festive makeover

Diwali is just around the corner, and it’s time to illuminate not just your homes but your wardrobes too. Whether you’re decking yourself out for the festivities or searching for the perfect gifts, we've rounded up 15 fabulous fashion finds that will make you shine brighter than the diyas. Get ready to rock this festive season with style, elegance, and a dash of fun.
Step aside, traditional jewellery — it's time for some platinum pizzazz. The Men of Platinum have launched the exclusive MS Dhoni Signature Collection. Featuring Dhoni’s signature in stunning platinum, these pieces embody determination, courage, and humility. Perfect for the modern man looking to channel his inner cricketing legend.
Price on request. Available online.
Looking for a festive gift for the go-getters in your life? Look no further. The Lavie Sport Emperor Laptop Backpack combines style with functionality. With multiple compartments and a chic design, this backpack is perfect for professionals on the move. Available in five eye-catching colours, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Price on request. Available online.
Elevate your festive wardrobe with San Frissco's handcrafted shoes. Made from premium leather, these stylish kicks are perfect for pairing with both traditional attire and modern outfits. Comfort meets elegance, making them a must-have for your Diwali celebrations.
Price on request. Available online.
As live concerts become the go-to for fun, DailyObjects has launched a Reflective Collection. With stylish accessories that stand out in any crowd, these pieces are functional and trendy — perfect for showing off your festive spirit.
Price on request. Available online.
Want to shine like a diya this Diwali? The Golden Glow Kit from Beauty by BiE is your ticket to radiant skin. Featuring a gel cream, illuminating facial oil, and a rejuvenating mask, this kit is perfect for gifting or indulging in some self-care during the festivities!
Price on request. Available online.
As you prepare for the celebrations, don’t forget about comfort. NeceSera offers a delightful range of cozy pajamas and comfort wear that allow you to relax and recharge while looking chic. Perfect for those post-celebration cozy nights.
Price on request. Available online.
Gifting is an art, and Kollage has mastered it with their stunning silverware gift combos. Perfect for Diwali, these unique pieces combine tradition and elegance, making them heartfelt gifts that your loved ones will cherish forever.
Price on request. Available online.
This Diwali, make a statement with Shilpi Gupta’s stunning designs! Opt for a regal banarasi-zari lehenga paired with a chic cape in rich gold and maroon—perfect for celebrating in style without the worry of tripping. For a contemporary twist, choose the vibrant red co-ord set adorned with floral appliqué and bold motifs. This comfortable yet trendy outfit is ideal for Diwali card parties and poojas, ensuring you stand out and shine during the festivities. Embrace elegance and modern flair with Shilpi Gupta this festive season!
Price on request. Available online.
Transform your home into a festive wonderland with Angie Homes’ innovative decor collection. From soft furnishings to elegant lighting, discover the perfect pieces to enhance your Diwali celebrations.
Price on request. Available online.
Treat yourself or a loved one with TATHA’s exclusive Limited Edition Gift Set. Featuring luxurious soy wax candles and reed diffusers, these aromatic treasures will elevate your festive ambiance and bring joy to your celebrations.
Price on request. Available online.
Light up your Diwali with Ishatvam’s exquisite collection. From art to tableware, each piece is designed to add a touch of elegance to your home and celebrations. These treasures are perfect for gifting or personal indulgence.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate in style with Nivedita’s festive collection that blends traditional craftsmanship with modern designs. Featuring intricate beadwork and vibrant textiles, these pieces are perfect for standing out during the festivities.
Price on request. Available online.
For over five decades, Camessi has epitomised elegance and craftsmanship. Their bespoke and ready-to-wear pieces will elevate your wardrobe, making you the talk of every Diwali party.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate responsibly with NAAVA, a sustainable fashion brand showcasing the artistry of Assam’s female weavers. Embrace conscious fashion this Diwali with their exquisite handwoven pieces that combine elegance with ethical choices.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate Diwali in style with Warp 'n Weft's stunning sari collection. For lovers of tradition, the Imperial Brocade Banarasi Handwoven Red Silk Saree dazzles with its opulent brocade, showcasing intricate artistry. Prefer something more understated? The Warda Intense Red Chiffon Sari exudes timeless sophistication. Explore the Kamakshi Banarasi Handwoven Silk Sari and the Elnaaz Candy Red Silk Sari for elegant options that blend classic handloom craftsmanship with modern flair. Each piece is designed to make you feel regal and radiant, ensuring you shine bright during the festive celebrations.
Price on request. Available online.