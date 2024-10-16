Unwrap joy this Diwali: Fabulous gifts to spread the festive cheer

This Diwali, light up your celebrations with gifts that embody elegance, sustainability, and style. From stunning jewellery to unique home decor, here’s your ultimate guide to gifting that will make this festival of lights truly unforgettable!
Celebrate the modern queen in your life with Tanishq's stunning Diwali collection. Inspired by royal grandeur, each piece blends bold modernity with classic elegance—perfect for the woman who embodies strength and sophistication.
Brighten up the space with this exquisite lamp, which folds into a compact box. Featuring intricate origami-inspired design, it’s a unique, artisanal gift that will bring a warm glow to any room.
Transform the living space with Furnmill’s handcrafted wooden furniture and striking decor pieces. From the artistic Oriental Bedside Table to elegant candle stands, these gifts blend tradition with modern flair, creating a welcoming retreat for festive gatherings.
Gift eco-conscious beauty with Jodoh’s collection of sustainable decor. Exquisite baskets like the Pastel Pandan Chest make for stunning centerpieces and can be filled with thoughtful Diwali goodies, marrying style with sustainability.
Perfect for the festive season, this exclusive collection features handcrafted saris and exquisite jewellery. With just 250 saris available, each piece is a collector's dream, celebrating India's rich textile and jewellery heritage.
A beauty essential for every festive makeup bag. These long-lasting, smudge-resistant nude lip colours are infused with hyaluronic acid for 16-hour wear—perfect for all-day celebrations.
Pamper your loved ones with FCL’s Glow Kit and Body Care Kit. Each curated set includes luxurious skincare products designed to nourish and rejuvenate, making it an ideal gift for winter skin care.
Celebrate meaningful moments with personalised jewellery from DiAi Designs. Choose gemstones and engravings to create unique pieces that tell a story, making it a heartfelt gift for loved ones.
Introduce them to the world of Korean beauty with kindlife’s curated collection of skincare products. From rejuvenating serums to indulgent skincare boxes, these gifts ensure radiant skin throughout the festive season.
A stylish addition to any wardrobe, these trainers blend retro vibes with modern flair. Available in multiple colorways, they’re the perfect footwear for festive outings or casual gatherings.
This Diwali, it's time to sparkle and shine in style! Forget the ordinary and unleash your inner fashionista with Crocs. From the bold Crush styles to the timeless Classic Clog, there’s a perfect pair waiting to elevate your festive flair. Mix and match with fun Jibbitz charms to make your look uniquely you! Our pick is the Classic Green Ivy Unisex Clog. This versatile gem pairs beautifully with anything from a metallic skirt to a stunning sari. Add some gold Jibbitz charms for a touch of glam and let your individuality shine.
Priced at Rs 3,995. Available online.
Bring elegance to every celebration with Rishi and Vibhuti's meticulously crafted designs. Their pieces are sure to elevate special moments and create lasting memories.
For the fashion-forward friend, Dash and Dot offers chic, trendy designs that make a bold statement — perfect for showcasing individual style during the festivities.
Step into the festive season with Sunaina Khera’s curated collection, merging tradition with contemporary design for a stunning celebration look.
Elevate any occasion with AMARIS's premium designs that blend timeless sophistication with exceptional quality, ensuring every moment is extraordinary.
Gift a touch of luxury with Emporio Armani’s India-exclusive Festive Edition Eyewear. Featuring exquisite craftsmanship and vibrant designs, these glasses are a stylish nod to the festive spirit.
Achieve a radiant glow with this magical foundation that combines the benefits of BB, CC, and DD creams. Perfect for busy festive days, it hydrates and protects while enhancing natural beauty.
Combine style and sustainability with this chic bag made from plant-based materials. Its elegant design is perfect for any festive occasion and aligns with eco-conscious values.
These floral-patterned crystal studs add just the right sparkle to any outfit, making them a fabulous accessory for festive parties.
Price on request. www.aispi.co.
A true masterpiece, this fan-shaped clutch is handcrafted with gold-plated brass and crystals, making it the ultimate statement piece for upscale affairs.
Price on request. www.aispi.co.
Go mini with this glamorous clutch that adds a sparkly twist to any outfit. It’s the perfect accessory for quick outings during the festive rush!
This Diwali, give the gift of tranquility with Poshte’s exclusive collection of Kashmiri essential oils. From the calming Sleep Well Kashmiri Lavender to revitalising saffron and mood-boosting rose oils, these handcrafted treasures promise relaxation amidst the festive chaos. Packaged beautifully and sustainably, they’re the perfect blend of wellness and tradition—your loved ones will thank you for this aromatic hug.
Channel your inner It-girl with KAZO’s Enchanted Eve collection. This Autumn/Winter ’24 line is all about turning heads, featuring everything from shimmery cocktail dresses to chic co-ord sets. Perfect for those festive soirées, these pieces promise to make you the star of every gathering. Get ready to dazzle from dusk till dawn.
Channeling the iconic vibes of Biggie Smalls, Versace’s Medusa Biggie sunglasses are a bold statement piece that elevates any outfit. With oversized frames and high-luxury design, these shades not only protect your eyes but also make you the coolest cat at the party. Who said you can’t be stylish while celebrating?
Step into the limelight with Lakshita’s Sitarey collection, inspired by Bollywood’s glitz and glam! With shimmering kurtas and jewel-toned co-ords, each piece captures the vibrancy of Indian festivals. You’ll feel like a star ready to light up the celebrations—because who doesn’t want to feel like a Bollywood diva?
Bring back the lively rhythms of the ’90s with Saundh’s Dinner at 9 collection. Featuring bold motifs and luxurious fabrics, this line is perfect for those who love to dance the night away. From statement-making outfits to refined silhouettes, it’s the ultimate blend of festive flair and sophistication.
Brighten up your festive season with Bunaai’s Jugni collection! With luxurious fabrics and vibrant colours, these stunning Anarkali suits and chic co-ords are designed to elevate your festive spirit. Get ready to shine brighter than those diyas.
Unveil your glamorous side with Angad Singh’s Rakaane collection, where modern embroidery meets classic lehenga silhouettes. Perfect for cocktail parties or festive gatherings, these pieces exude opulence and style. Trust us, you’ll be the talk of the town.
Celebrate creativity with Mrunalini Rao’s Rang Mel collection, a vibrant homage to artistry! Adorned with stunning floral and paisley motifs, these saris and lehengas are a feast for the eyes. This collection invites you to explore the joyful depths of colour this festive season.
Step into the festive spirit with Ordinaree’s Shimmer Diwali collection! Featuring chic co-ord sets and fusion dresses, these outfits capture the essence of Diwali's vibrant lights. Perfect for those who want to blend tradition with modern fashion.
Get ready to turn heads with Jorah’s Disco Baraati collection! A lively mix of traditional Indian aesthetics and contemporary flair, this collection is perfect for celebrating the joy and drama of weddings. Dance like nobody’s watching—while looking absolutely fabulous.
Dive into the intricate beauty of Amaare’s Henna collection, where every piece tells a story! Combining henna-inspired doodles with exquisite gota work, these designs bring a modern twist to traditional craftsmanship. Perfect for those who appreciate art in their attire.
Inspired by India’s vibrant flower markets, trueBrowns’ Phoolmandi collection is a burst of colours and patterns. With timeless kurtas and co-ords, these pieces are perfect for capturing the essence of the festive season. Don’t forget to accessorize with their stunning jewellery line.
Step into a world of bold experimentation with Abraham & Thakore’s Parallel Universe collection. Featuring luxurious silks and unique patterns, this line is perfect for those looking to redefine festive wear. Who said tradition can’t be fun?
Complete your festive look with House of Makeup’s new nude shades in the DAWN TO DAWN collection! With three fabulous shades designed to complement every Indian skin tone, these lipsticks promise long-lasting, hydrating wear. Get ready to make every pout picture-perfect.
This Diwali, elevate your gifting game with Tiger Marrón's exquisite collection of sustainable leather products. Whether you're on the hunt for a bespoke handbag, a chic wallet, a sleek travel organiser, or a premium laptop bag, this lineup has something special for everyone.
Crafted from biodegradable leathers and vegan alternatives, each piece reflects eco-conscious luxury. You can impress your loved ones while making a responsible choice for the planet!
Tiger Marrón merges timeless craftsmanship with modern flair, making these gifts perfect for those who appreciate style with a conscience. Whether it’s for a family member, a friend, or a thoughtful gesture to show appreciation, this collection will light up any celebration.
Gift responsibly this festive season with stylish pieces that blend elegance, quality, and sustainability—because what’s better than a gift that looks good and feels good too?