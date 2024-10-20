The ultimate Diwali gifting list: Spark joy with these whimsical wonders

Diwali is just around the corner, and that means it's time to deck the halls, light the diyas, and — most importantly — find the perfect gifts for your loved ones. Whether you’re a traditionalist or a trendsetter, choosing the right gift is like finding the perfect sparkler; it should light up their life. So, let’s dive into a fabulous collection of gifts that celebrate the spirit of Diwali with a splash of fun and a dash of creativity. Here’s our top pick list that’s bound to make this Diwali truly unforgettable.
Get ready for a festive treat. Zara has teamed up with local artist Jayesh Sachdev to launch the Reverie capsule collection. Featuring a stunning 10-foot tiger sculpture and a line of vibrant t-shirts, sweatshirts, and accessories, this collection brings a whimsical twist to your Diwali wardrobe. Bright hues and playful designs will surely impress everyone on your gifting list.
Transform your space with a statement piece by interior designer Punam Kalra, creative director of I'm the Centre for Applied Arts, that combines luxury and celebration. This stunning furniture item features lustrous gold legs and a serene quartz top, perfect for hosting those festive gatherings. It’s an elegant gift that will elevate any home decor.
Step into the festive season with Amalia’s bold fall hues and pearl-adorned elegance. This collection, designed for the confident woman, features breathable fabrics and multifunctional pieces that are perfect for Diwali soirées. Think drape skirts and tailored jackets that transition seamlessly from day to night — because who doesn’t love versatility?
Light up the streets with these firecracker-inspired sneakers. The Pataka sneakers are not just a footwear choice; they’re a celebration in themselves. With vibrant red hues and metallic gold overlays, these kicks embody the energy and excitement of Diwali nights. Who wouldn’t want to wear their festive spirit on their feet?
Elevate your dining experience this Diwali with thoughtfully curated tableware from Plate and Peonie. Their collection includes elegant table linens and stunning serveware, perfect for showcasing your culinary delights. Make every meal a cherished memory with these beautiful pieces.
Give the gift of refreshment with Fiama’s Unisex Shower Gel Celebration Pack. This travel-friendly set comes with five unique variants and a loofah, making every bath a highlight. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who deserves a little pampering this festive season.
Welcome prosperity with this handcrafted metal toran adorned with diyas. It’s a stunning blend of traditional charm and modern aesthetics, perfect for adding a warm glow to your home. Gift this to someone who loves to celebrate with flair.
Sweeten up the festive spirit with a delightful hamper from Vanilla Bean. Featuring artisanal treats like cupcakes, brownies, and beautifully decorated Diwali-themed cookies, this gift is perfect for sharing joy and indulgence with family and friends.
Spruce up your home with Angie Homes’ specially curated festive collection. This range includes everything from soft furnishings to silverware, ensuring your home is ready to shine bright during Diwali.
Spread happiness and wellness with Nourish Organics. Their delicious cookies are the perfect blend of indulgence and nutrition — ideal for health-conscious friends and family. Gift them something meaningful this Diwali.
For Diwali, a thoughtful gift from Ishatvam can make the occasion even more special. Transform your home and celebrations with Ishatvam’s exquisite Festive Collection. Whether you're looking to light up your space or find the perfect gift, each piece is designed to make every moment of the festival shine brighter. Some of the products launched for the season are candles, votives, art, sculptures, tableware available across different mediums like pure brass, gold foil and inlay detailing, resin, wood, marble, silver plated, consoles, accent chairs and the ever popular cushions, throws and runners. It’s a collection that is heart-warming as it is memorable.
This Diwali, embraces tradition with a modern twist. Celebrate the beauty of love and commitment with outfits that reflect your unique style and heritage. Carma, a luxurious multi-designer store, has a wide range of heavenly bridal couture pieces, festive wear chic statement ensembles for special occasions, and voguish everyday wear. With an array of top designers including Manvi Kapoor, Aashima Behl, Raagwaas, Label Farha Syed, Mayaa, Ivory by Dipika, Romaa Agarwal, Drishti Chhabraa, Rekha & Karan, Nidhika Shekhar, and many more, Carma displays a premium range of polished and sleek looks for each woman out there.
Elevate gifting to an art form with the Le Rococo Vase and long-stem Forever Roses. This luxurious bouquet brings charm and fragrance that lasts over a year— an exquisite touch for any home this Diwali.
Elevate everyday style with GEOX's new Venom-inspired shoes, featuring the breathable Walk Pleasure and Spherica™ ECUB-1 designs. Perfect for urban professionals, these shoes combine comfort with a hint of anti-hero cool—ideal for those who want to embrace their inner Eddie Brock.
Treat yourself or a loved one to this delightful beauty box. It includes a bourbon vanilla-scented Hydrating Hair Mist and the exclusive Peptide Glaws Gloss in a warm pink shade. Packaged in a custom-designed tin with a fun dice game, it’s perfect for adding some sparkle to the festive season.
This luxurious hamper features artisanal products made from natural ingredients, perfect for holistic well-being. It includes a Sea Salt and Shea Butter Vanilla Scrub, a Coconut and Oatmeal Scrub, and a Lavender & Geranium Massage Candle for ultimate relaxation.
Gift the makeup lover in your life an all-in-one beauty kit that includes a 4-in-1 Travel Brush, a City Paradhise Palette, and a dual-shade Double Trouble Lipstick. This travel-friendly set ensures effortless glam for all festive occasions.
Surprise your loved ones with a luxurious set of four enchanting fragrances. The Insight Eau de Parfum Combo includes Morning Glory, Sweetly Intense, Dreamy Vanilla, and Lilac Breeze, perfect for elevating any festive celebration.
Gift the joy of radiant skin with this complete skincare regimen. Infused with plant-based ingredients, the HydraC trio promises deep hydration and rejuvenation—perfect for anyone who loves skincare.
Indulge in self-care with this luxurious gift set featuring British Rose Shower Gel, Body Butter, Eau de Toilette, and more. It's a beautiful way to pamper your loved ones while celebrating sustainability.
Priced at Rs 5,345. Available online.
Step into the festive season with the Swiss Beauty Modern Rani Vanity, curated to elevate your celebrations with elegance and style. This chic all-in-one vanity set features a stunning eyeshadow palette, lightweight makeup base, blush, and waterproof lipstick. It's the perfect companion for anyone looking to shine during the festive season.
Priced at Rs 1,945. Available online.
Versatile and stylish, these metal stud earrings complement both traditional and contemporary outfits. They make for a thoughtful accessory gift that can elevate any festive look.
Priced at Rs1,499. Available online.
Celebrate music and fashion with exclusive tour merch featuring graphic tees, hoodies, and more, inspired by Diljit Dosanjh’s iconic style. A perfect gift for fans looking to show off their love for music.
