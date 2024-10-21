Timeless chikankari meets modern elegance in Mumbai

This Diwali, Vimonisha, a name synonymous with luxury exhibitions, is set to bring a celebration of Indian craftsmanship to Mumbai. In collaboration with The Avra Store, known for its exquisite chikankari embroidery, Vimonisha will showcase a curated collection of handcrafted garments that blend traditional artistry with modern design. The event will be held from the 23rd to the 25th of October at Cache Art Gallery, Bandra West, offering fashion connoisseurs a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the timeless elegance of chikankari.
For over 30 years, Monisha Gidwani’s Vimonisha has been a trusted name in South India’s luxury fashion and lifestyle scene, curating exhibitions that spotlight India’s most talented artisans and designers. Monisha's keen eye for quality has established Vimonisha as a platform for exquisite brands, now extending its reach to Mumbai’s discerning shoppers. This collaboration with The Avra Store marks another milestone in bringing India’s rich textile heritage to a wider audience.
Founded by sister-in-laws Supriya and Sargam, The Avra Store is dedicated to preserving and promoting chikankari, a Mughal-era embroidery technique that is revered for its intricate and delicate craftsmanship. Each piece in Avra’s collection is meticulously handcrafted, highlighting the beauty of traditional chikankari while infusing it with modern sensibilities. From flowing sarees and elegant kurtas to contemporary tunics, the collection offers something for every occasion.
More than just a fashion brand, The Avra Store is also a champion of women’s empowerment. Each garment is made by skilled women artisans, many of whom come from marginalised communities. By providing them with sustainable livelihoods, Avra not only helps preserve this ancient craft but also uplifts the artisans behind the work. “AVRA is more than a brand; it’s a celebration of heritage and feminine strength,” says co-founder Supriya.
In an era of fast fashion, The Avra Store stands out for its commitment to sustainability. The brand uses natural fabrics and ethical production practices, making sure that each piece is crafted with care for both the environment and the people behind it. The collaboration with Vimonisha promises to showcase these values while bringing the finest of chikankari to Mumbai’s fashion lovers.
With Diwali just around the corner, the Vimonisha X The Avra Store exhibition offers a chance to explore timeless handcrafted pieces that reflect the rich heritage of Indian textiles. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience luxury craftsmanship at its finest.