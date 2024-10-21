Timeless chikankari meets modern elegance in Mumbai

This Diwali, Vimonisha, a name synonymous with luxury exhibitions, is set to bring a celebration of Indian craftsmanship to Mumbai. In collaboration with The Avra Store, known for its exquisite chikankari embroidery, Vimonisha will showcase a curated collection of handcrafted garments that blend traditional artistry with modern design. The event will be held from the 23rd to the 25th of October at Cache Art Gallery, Bandra West, offering fashion connoisseurs a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the timeless elegance of chikankari.

For over 30 years, Monisha Gidwani’s Vimonisha has been a trusted name in South India’s luxury fashion and lifestyle scene, curating exhibitions that spotlight India’s most talented artisans and designers. Monisha's keen eye for quality has established Vimonisha as a platform for exquisite brands, now extending its reach to Mumbai’s discerning shoppers. This collaboration with The Avra Store marks another milestone in bringing India’s rich textile heritage to a wider audience.