Diwali gifting: Fabulous finds to brighten up your festival

As the festival of lights approaches, it's time to spread joy and love with thoughtful gifts. Whether you’re celebrating with family, friends, or that special someone, we’ve curated a delightful list of Diwali gifts that combine beauty, elegance, and a touch of luxury. Check out these fabulous finds that will surely make this Diwali memorable.
Embrace the festive spirit with Kiko Milano’s Hydra Pro Matte Face Moisturizer, Colored Lip Balm, and Lip Plumper! Perfect for ensuring a radiant glow and soft lips at every celebration.
Priced at Rs 2,200. Available online.
Add a touch of charm to your gifting with stunning pieces from Virrayaa’s heritage collection. From layered necklaces to dazzling earrings, these timeless treasures will shine just as brightly as the festival itself.
Price on request. Available online.
Perfect for pampering! This trio from The Body Shop includes Pink Grapefruit, Strawberry, and British Rose shower gels, all enriched with Community Fair Trade organic aloe vera. A fruity and floral surprise for anyone who loves a refreshing cleanse!
Priced at Rs 890. Available online.
Elevate dental care with this comprehensive bundle that includes Dawn Day Toothpaste, Dusk Night Toothpaste, and a Hyaluronic Re-Mineralising Mouthwash. Perfect for those who love a fresh smile!
Priced at Rs 1,399. Available online.
Bring some glow to your loved one's skincare routine with this potent serum infused with Vitamin C, Kesar, and Candida extract. A perfect pick for achieving radiant skin!
Priced at Rs 1,110. Available online.
Step into the festive season with elegance! This all-in-one vanity includes the 24/7 Passport Eyeshadow Palette and everything needed for a flawless look, ensuring you shine at every celebration.
Priced at Rs 1,945. Available online.
For the style-savvy, the Dyson Airwrap is a game changer! With Bluetooth connectivity and multiple attachments, it makes styling a breeze—perfect for creating versatile looks this Diwali.
Priced at Rs 45,900. Available online.
Comfort meets style with these chic sandals, featuring Respira technology for ultimate comfort. A fashionable addition to any festive outfit!
Priced at Rs 4,995. Available online.
Enhance your skincare routine with this hydrating serum designed to improve skin texture and radiance. A great gift for someone who loves skincare.
Priced at Rs 499. Available online.
Unveil the enigmatic essence of 'Mikkel' — a blend of Lavender, Neroli, and Vanilla that captures elegance and mystery. A fragrant gift that’s sure to impress!
Priced at Rs 3,950, for 75 ml. Available online.
Elevate skincare routines with this luxurious combo, promising radiant results. A thoughtful gift for anyone looking to pamper themselves.
Price on request. Available online.
Effortlessly remove makeup with this innovative cleanser that transforms from jelly to oil. Suitable for all skin types, it’s a must-have for a fuss-free cleansing routine
Priced at Rs 549. Available online.
Gift elegance with this beautiful ensemble that celebrates traditional craftsmanship, perfect for festive gatherings.
Celebrate the artisans behind the magic of Diwali with unique, handcrafted gifts. From diya sets to festive decor, each piece tells a story.
Price starts at Rs 995. Available online.
As Diwali approaches, LANGUAGE presents its luxurious footwear collection, blending comfort and elegance for every occasion. Step into a vibrant world of fashion that enhances your festive wardrobe, ensuring you look and feel your best throughout the celebrations.
The Festive Collection includes:
Edwin Loafer: Lightweight and plush, perfect for seamless transitions from formal events to relaxed outings. Features a premium leather upper and a leather-lined removable footbed.
Lane Lace-ups: Offers a refined look with a sleek silhouette, crafted for extended wear and reliable support.
Davin Monk Shoes: Make a bold statement with intricate detailing and a unique perforation design, made from high-quality leather.
Irasva’s Amara Collection is a stunning blend of tradition and modernity, featuring uncut diamonds, vibrant beads, and exquisite gemstones. This jewelry line embodies elegance, making it perfect for gifting loved ones or treating yourself this Diwali.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Coppetto Artisan Gelato. Their special Gelato Hampers, filled with rich flavors like Chocolate, Raspberry, and Pistachio, are perfect for sweetening your Diwali celebrations.
Price on request. Available at Coppetto outlets.
With Diwali around the corner, Dots & Doodles offers a range of beautifully crafted items to enhance your festive spirit, including stunning playing cards, soy wax candles, customised note cards, and elegant wine bags. Enjoy hassle-free shopping with their seven-day festive delivery.
Price on request. Available online.
Biba invites you to explore an exclusive collection that elegantly fuses tradition and modernity. Whether you’re preparing for puja or looking for the perfect festive outfit, Biba has something for everyone, featuring fusion wear that mixes contemporary silhouettes with traditional motifs.
Price on request. Available online.
Dillano Jewels unveils its latest collection, “Bagh-e-Jewels,” showcasing intricate craftsmanship with stunning pieces perfect for festive gatherings. Adorn yourself with breathtaking necklaces, earrings, and rings, all featuring exquisite diamonds and precious gemstones.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate the golden age of jet travel with Carl F. Bucherer's Heritage Worldtimer, a modern interpretation of an iconic watch. This exquisite timepiece features a subtle design with a second-time zone, combining vintage charm with cutting-edge technology. Perfect for the modern traveller.
Price on request. Available online.
Transform your home into a festive haven with the stylish Royaloak Tivoli Sofa Bed! This versatile piece is perfect for entertaining guests—just add a splash of Diwali cheer, and you have a cozy seating area that converts into a comfy bed in a flash! With pocket springs and built-in storage, it’s as practical as it is chic. Your guests will be wowed by the sleek, tufted upholstery that brings sophistication to any room!
Price on request. Available online.
Give the gift of glowing skin this Diwali! The AreoVeda Skin Brightening Serum is specially crafted for new moms, tackling those pesky dark spots and uneven tones. Packed with natural ingredients like NaturePep Pea and Bakuchiol, this serum promises a radiant complexion in just 28 days. Safe and effective, it’s the perfect pampering treat for yourself or a loved one!
Price on request. Available online.
Step up your gifting game with the chic Nicole Shoulder Bag from Miraggio! This stylish accessory features a unique palm texture and an innovative Signature lock, making it both practical and glamorous. Whether for a casual outing or a classy event, this bag is a must-have for any iconic woman in your life!
Priced at Rs 4,999. Available online.
Add a sprinkle of magic to your celebrations with Accessorize London’s enchanting accessories! From gemstone jewels to heart and bow accents, this collection will make you feel like royalty. Perfect for Diwali parties, these pieces will elevate your festive wardrobe!
Price on request. Available online.
Illuminate your festive spirit with Mary Cohr's Glow Getters! This season, celebrate your inner radiance and let your glow shine as bright as the Diwali lights. Nourish your skin with their illuminating essences, and embrace the warmth of togetherness and joy this festive season!
Priced at Rs13,300. Available online.