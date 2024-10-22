Mrunal Thakur exudes boss lady vibe in a stunning double-breasted jacket

For the Miami Film Festival 2024, Mrunal opted for an oversized black double-breasted jacket, boasting a structured silhouette that exuded both elegance and authority. Paired with a crisp white button-up shirt and a perfectly knotted brown tie, her ensemble was the epitome of power dressing, creating a captivating balance between modern sophistication and daring edge.

Her sleek styling further elevated the look, as she tied her hair back in a polished, elegant bun that drew focus to her breathtaking outfit and refined makeup. The minimalist hairstyle exuded an air of poise, allowing her ensemble to take centre stage.