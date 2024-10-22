Mrunal Thakur exudes boss lady vibe in a stunning double-breasted jacket

Mrunal Thakur is truly the style icon we have been waiting for. The actress has once again left us spellbound with her undeniable glamour, as she recently graced Instagram with an ensemble inspired by Zendaya’s iconic blazer look. Radiating boss-babe energy, her chic outfit instantly captured our attention, and if you're as enchanted as we are by every detail, let’s delve into the essence of her stunning attire.
For the Miami Film Festival 2024, Mrunal opted for an oversized black double-breasted jacket, boasting a structured silhouette that exuded both elegance and authority. Paired with a crisp white button-up shirt and a perfectly knotted brown tie, her ensemble was the epitome of power dressing, creating a captivating balance between modern sophistication and daring edge.
Her sleek styling further elevated the look, as she tied her hair back in a polished, elegant bun that drew focus to her breathtaking outfit and refined makeup. The minimalist hairstyle exuded an air of poise, allowing her ensemble to take centre stage.