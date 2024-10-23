Janhvi Kapoor decks up in a stunning shimmery blue sari

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly a bonafide fashionista, effortlessly commanding attention with her impeccable style and keen sense of fashion. With a flair for blending traditional elegance and contemporary chic, she consistently showcases an array of stunning ensembles that reflect her personality and artistry. Janhvi’s fashion sense is known for its perfect blend of femininity and grace. Her latest look at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash didn’t disappoint us either. Radiating festive elegance, she made a dazzling entrance in a holographic sari that truly embodied the spirit of celebration. Departing from a traditional single-tone style, Janhvi opted for a glamorous six-yard masterpiece with a stunning purple base that shimmered beautifully. The matching blouse added the ideal touch to her ensemble, while her delicate diamond accessories elevated her overall look. For makeup, she stayed true to her signature dewy finish, featuring glossy lips and flushed cheeks, exuding pure sophistication and charm.