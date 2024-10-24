Alia Bhatt’s fashion statement comes with a denim twist

No matter the occasion, Alia Bhatt continues to excite us with her impeccable acting, flawless beauty looks, and enviable fashion sense. She has a unique flair for choosing outfits that are both simple and sophisticated, effortlessly winning the hearts of her fans with her exceptional style. Alia never fails to impress, and her latest Instagram photo dump has once again raised the fashion bar.

Recently, she graced her followers with a picture of herself in a ruffle-strap denim dress, instantly setting major denim goals. This casual yet chic dress showcases denim’s timeless appeal, and Alia pulls it off with effortless charm. The dress features delicate thin straps, lending an air of elegance, while its comfortable fit and figure-flattering silhouette have left us swooning. A frayed detail at one shoulder adds an undone, edgy touch to the ensemble, amplifying its cool factor.