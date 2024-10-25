Chennai 17th anniversary special: Couture with a conscience

When it comes to materials, he prioritises natural fibers, particularly handwoven textiles like silk, wool, and cotton. These choices reflect a deep respect for his heritage and the artisans who produce them. “We work closely with indigenous craftspeople in a symbiotic relationship, supporting their craft while ensuring ethical wages,” he notes. This commitment not only uplifts communities but also ensures the quality inherent in traditions passed down through generations. “Local and sustainable commodities contribute to a nation’s identity, and by upholding these principles, we strengthen the craft traditions that define us,” he adds.

For Sanjay, educating consumers about sustainability starts with broadening the definition of what it means. “It’s essential to identify what is needed and then ask what can be designed for that,” he emphasises. He cites his own experience with Mashru ikat, a textile that required revitalisation. “Now we are trying to find our own vocabulary within Mashru ikat,” he reflects, highlighting the importance of adapting traditional crafts to meet contemporary needs.

He also advocates for a mindset shift. “People need to accept having less. If one needs to add, it should be pieces that will last a lifetime.” By empowering consumers to understand the broader impact of their choices, he believes they can make informed decisions that honour both tradition and the environment. “The question of sustainability is not divorced from innovation,” he notes, challenging designers to reflect on how they can meet new needs responsibly.

Transitioning to more sustainable practices is not without its challenges. Sanjay points out that a major concern is whether large-scale production can ever be truly sustainable. “Cookie-cutter solutions don’t work across the board. We need a more nuanced approach that balances our environment, resources, and community needs,” he insists.