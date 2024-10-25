Festive glow: Sparkling gifting ideas for an unforgettable Diwali 2024

Diwali, the festival of lights, is the perfect time to express love and joy through thoughtful gifts. Whether you’re celebrating with family or friends, the right present can make the occasion even more special. This year, let your gifts shine brighter than ever with our curated list of fabulous gifting options that blend luxury, tradition, and creativity. Get ready to dazzle your loved ones with these standout picks.
Celebrate the essence of Kashi with Forest Essentials’ luxurious Benaras Edit. This exquisite gifting collection features beautifully curated gift boxes adorned with the iconic weaves of Benaras. Perfect for those who appreciate heritage and elegance, it’s a thoughtful nod to timeless traditions.
Give the gift of gorgeous hair this Diwali! Redken’s premium hair care collection will transform frizz into fabulousness, making it a delightful surprise for anyone looking to shine during the festive season.
Elevate your gifting game with The Collective’s exquisite collection, embodying luxury and style. From chic fashion pieces to unique home décor, these gifts are designed to add warmth and elegance to your celebrations.
Paksha by Tarinika offers stunning jewellery that beautifully symbolises love and tradition. From delicate earrings to sophisticated rings, each piece is a perfect memento for your loved ones this Diwali.
Wow your special someone with the Colombian Dream Necklace by Jaipur Gems. Featuring a breathtaking 58.88-carat emerald surrounded by 456 dazzling diamonds, this high-jewelry piece is the ultimate symbol of opulence.
Treat your loved ones to the ultimate relaxation experience with BubbleMe’s 11-in-1 Diwali Self-Care Box. Filled with luxurious goodies, this box encourages pampering and indulgence after a busy festive day.
For the fitness enthusiast in your life, Karnage Black from Big Muscles Nutrition is a perfect gift. This pre-workout supplement is packed with energy-boosting ingredients that help achieve fitness goals while fueling workouts.
Gift a timeless piece this festive season with Vanshik’s luxurious Black Hand Embroidered Jacket Set. The intricate detailing and silk base make it a stylish addition to anyone’s festive wardrobe.
For casual yet chic looks, the Pink Vine Cotton Co-ord Set from Jisora is ideal. Its breathable fabric and lovely print make it a versatile choice for all-day wear during celebrations.
Jeevika Choudhary’s Zardosi & Rooh collections offer beautifully crafted outfits and accessories that blend traditional elegance with modern flair—perfect for making anyone feel special.
Pamper someone special with Viah Beauty’s Ageless Transformation Gift Set, featuring luxurious products harnessing the power of Italian White Truffle for radiant skin.
Gift glowing skin this Diwali with Re’equil’s Hydrate & Sun Protect Bundle. Ideal for the dry winter months, this bundle helps lock in moisture while providing essential sun protection.
Add a pop of colour to your loved ones' makeup bags with House of Makeup’s new DAWN TO DAWN Liquid Lipstick collection. These hydrating, long-lasting shades are perfect for festive looks!
The Eze Elevate Gift Set is a fragrance lover’s dream, featuring three unique scents for every mood. Elegantly packaged, this set makes for a personal and thoughtful Diwali gift.
Treat someone special to the Divine Homecoming Box by GoNuts. This luxurious gift includes a 100g pure silver coin and a delightful selection of festive treats, making it a stunning choice for Diwali gifting.
For Her: Gift her the ultimate blend of style and comfort with Egoss’s handcrafted leather loafers. Perfect for any occasion, these loafers elevate any outfit while keeping her feet happy!
For Him: Upgrade his shoe game with Egoss’s genuine leather loafers, featuring a chic buckle design. These timeless classics add sophistication to any look, making them a perfect gift for the modern man.
Explore the elegance of Unera, where each piece tells a unique story through handcrafted jewellery made from ethically sourced gemstones. Perfect for those who appreciate artistry and authenticity in their accessories!
Spruce up your dining table with Plate and Peonie’s handpicked collection of stylish tableware. From elegant linens to statement serveware and chic bar accessories, create a warm, inviting atmosphere for your Diwali gatherings!
Shine bright this Diwali with BlueStone’s stunning jewelry collection! From bold statement rings to intricate necklaces, these pieces blend modern elegance with timeless charm, making them perfect for festive occasions.
Celebrate with friends and family in style with adidas Originals’ trendy footwear collection. Comfortable and stylish, these shoes are perfect for making memories during the festive season!
Make your celebrations extra special with Jhoomer Jewels’ exquisite range of festive jewellery. From elegant earrings to intricate necklaces, every piece adds a unique touch to your Diwali attire.
Gift the allure of luxury with Harshad Ajoomal's high-end jewellery. His modern designs, crafted with fine craftsmanship, are perfect for making a statement this festive season.
Discover meticulously crafted jewelry at Ananth Diamonds. With a range of options from diamond to polki, these pieces are ideal for Diwali gifting, blending tradition with contemporary style.
Treat your loved ones to the timeless elegance of Nornament’s jewellery. Each piece is designed to complement the wearer beautifully, making them perfect gifts for those who cherish luxury.
Sutra Fine Jewellery offers precious polki pieces that merge traditional artistry with modern design. Thoughtfully crafted, these stunning pieces make for unforgettable gifts this Diwali.
Flowing and graceful, Thakurbai’s Masakali Pure Chinon Anarkali Dresses are designed for the modern woman who loves to blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair. Perfect for festive occasions!
Gift the charm of nature with Overlays’ Forest Whisper Jacket. This stylish yet rugged piece is perfect for adventure lovers, combining comfort with chic elegance for any occasion.
Keep your skin glowing this festive season with Kiko Milano’s Hydra Pro Matte Face Moisturiser. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it hydrates while keeping your skin shine-free—a perfect addition to any beauty routine!
Achieve effortlessly smooth hair in just minutes with the Philips Hair Straightening Brush. This innovative tool features advanced technology for frizz-free results, making it a fabulous gift for beauty enthusiasts!
Celebrate with The Honest Tree’s thoughtfully curated Diwali Gift Hamper! It includes a Matcha Body Cleanser, Rose Body Milk, soothing candles, and premium cashew nuts for a perfect blend of luxury and wellness.
Spice up your accessory game with UCB’s vibrant handbag collection at Bagline.com! Choose from: Elle Women’s Satchel in Navy: A sophisticated addition for everyday chic. Amelie Women’s Clutch in Green: The perfect compact companion for special occasions. Cora Women’s Tote in Orange: A bold statement piece for those who love to express themselves.
Gift the elegance of Andal, where every piece is a blend of contemporary flair and timeless tradition. From exquisite Eternity rings to the enchanting Spiral Collection, these handcrafted treasures celebrate life’s beautiful moments.
Pamper your skin with ClayCo’s luxurious Detan Pack! Infused with Squalane, Shea Butter, and AHA/BHA, it’s designed to brighten your complexion and even out skin tone. A must-have for a radiant glow this Diwali!
Looking for something extraordinary? Panerai’s exquisite watches are not just gifts; they’re heirlooms! With striking dials and impeccable craftsmanship, these timepieces are perfect for celebrating special moments.
Superhero fans, rejoice! Celebrate Marvel’s 85th anniversary with limited-edition watches featuring your favorite heroes like Spider-Man, Deadpool, and Wolverine. These collectibles are perfect for the superhero in your life!
This Diwali, give your children’s spaces a makeover with CINTA’s sustainable decor. Their rattan furniture and accessories bring warmth and tradition to modern homes, perfect for creating lasting memories.
Elevate your beauty game with PAC Cosmetics’ new Spotlight Cream Blush! This innovative formula glides on like a dream, setting to a powder finish. Available in a range of stunning shades, it’s perfect for that festive flush!
Make her the envy of the party with the Alice Shoulder Bag! Featuring bold palm texture and a golden studded flap, this versatile bag can transition from day to night effortlessly. A stylish gift to celebrate Diwali in style!
Indulge your loved ones with SEREKO’s luxurious body oil! Infused with 7+ active ingredients, it fights body acne, reduces dark spots, and hydrates the skin. With its refreshing citrus scent, it's perfect for a spa-like self-care routine.
Elevate her festive look with the stunning Gulmohar Springtime Necklace! With vibrant gemstones and a poetic design, this piece will make her shine at any celebration. Crafted with recycled brass and 22-karat gold-plating, it’s both stylish and sustainable.
Make your Diwali unforgettable with these delightful hampers! Filled with organic honey, wholesome Makhana, delicious chocolates, and fresh artisanal bread, they perfectly blend health and indulgence. Ideal for gifting or sharing with family, these hampers are crafted to bring warmth and joy to your festivities.
Step into luxury this Diwali with San Frissco's exquisite footwear collection. Treat yourself or surprise a loved one with standout styles like the Stanley Black Moccasins. Made from Italian leather and featuring a comfy TPR sole, these shoes are perfect for all your festive celebrations.
Priced at Rs 7,995. Available online.
Give the gift of luscious lips with Prishé’s Truly Glossy Plumping Lip Gloss! This high-shine formula hydrates and plumps for a fuller look, thanks to nourishing ingredients like Macadamia, Jojoba, and Avocado oil. The perfect finishing touch for any festive look!
Priced at Rs 849. Available online
Glam up your eyes with LAMEL’s Burgundy Love Trio! This palette features 16 stunning shades in a mix of brown and burgundy, making it easy to create both daytime and evening looks. No more agonising over colour choices—this palette has it all!
Priced at ₹1,670. Available online.
Elevate your lip game with the Milani Lip Fetish Fantasy Duo! With its ultra-creamy, pigment-rich formula, this lipstick provides a luxurious soft velvet-matte finish that’s perfect for every skin tone. Plus, it’s packed with moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid for that extra pampering!
Priced at Rs 1,950. Available online.
Transition effortlessly from day to night with the Dawn To Dusk Eyeshadow Palette! Featuring 10 stunning shades in matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes, this versatile palette comes with a built-in mirror and a vegan brush for easy application. Perfect for makeup lovers of all levels!
Priced at Rs 2,399. Available online.
Brighten your eyes this Diwali with the Youthful Glow Combo! This duo includes a revitalising eye cream and refreshing under-eye patches, designed to combat dark circles and puffiness. Perfect for that rejuvenated, bright-eyed look during the festive season!
Priced at Rs 2,300. Available online.