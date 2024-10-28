Must-have gifts for Diwali 2024: Celebrate in style!

Diwali is not just a festival; it’s a celebration of light, love, and luxury! As you prepare for this season of giving, why not choose gifts that reflect elegance and thoughtfulness? From stunning fashion pieces to exquisite home decor, here’s a curated list of 29 must-have gifts that will dazzle your loved ones this Diwali!
Explore the balance of structure and fluidity with Qua's collection that embodies quiet confidence. With sharp tailoring and soft textures, these versatile pieces are the perfect foundation for any woman's wardrobe.
Price on request. Available online.
Gift your loved ones the secret to luscious locks with Moroccanoil's Frizz Control range. Infused with argan oil, it tames frizz for up to 72 hours!
Price on request. Available online.
This eco-conscious gift set includes a stunning gold-plated Laxmi Ganesh Paduka, incense sticks, and handcrafted diyas, bringing prosperity and beauty to any home.
Priced at Rs 3,999. Available online.
Perfect for the festive season, Saundh offers traditional silhouettes with modern sensibilities, featuring luxurious fabrics and bold motifs inspired by 90s jazz.
Price on request. Available online.
Embrace vibrant colours and floral prints with this festive collection that celebrates the essence of Indian festivities.
Price on request. Available online.
Add timeless elegance to your celebrations with stunning pearl strap watches that blend tradition with modern flair.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate the divine with exquisite Temple Jewellery inspired by Indian goddesses, reflecting the strength and beauty of modern women.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate Diwali with The Honest Tree's thoughtfully curated gift hamper, designed to blend luxury and wellness in one radiant package. This festive hamper includes a refreshing Matcha Body Cleanser, perfect for detoxifying and rejuvenating the skin, and the soothing Rose Body Milk to nourish and hydrate. Indulge in the citrusy delight of the Satsuma Body Sorbet for a burst of hydration that leaves your skin silky smooth. Complementing the skincare treats are Patchouli Candles, infusing your space with a calming, earthy aroma, and a pack of premium cashew nuts, adding a touch of wholesome indulgence to the festive season. The perfect balance of self-care and festivity!
Priced at Rs 2357. Available online.
Pirul Handicrafts, founded by Nupur during her SBI Youth for India fellowship, offers a stunning range of affordable, handcrafted pine needle decor — perfect for Diwali gifting. Their eco-friendly collection features beautiful, durable items like baskets, mats, and decorative pieces that bring natural elegance to any home. Celebrate sustainably with Pirul’s unique blend of tradition and craftsmanship.
Price on request. Available online.
Dillano Jewels, synonymous with luxury and timeless elegance, proudly presents its latest collection, Bagh-e-Jewels, just in time for the festive season. This collection showcases intricate craftsmanship with stunning pieces that are both beautiful and meaningful. Bagh-e-Jewels celebrates femininity, luxury, and festivity. It features a breathtaking assortment of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings all adorned with exquisite diamonds and precious gemstones. Designed to make a statement at any gathering, these pieces are perfect for women who want to shine during the festive season. Each piece in the collection is crafted with exceptional attention to detail, reflecting Dillano’s dedication to creating timeless jewellery. From bold statement necklaces to elegant minimalist earrings, Bagh-e-Jewels offers something for every woman who seeks elegance and sophistication.
Price on request. Available online.
Adukale, a brand that aims to preserve Karnataka’s culinary heritage, proudly announces the launch of its exquisite new range of Karnataka-style sweets. Accompanied by a thoughtfully curated gifting combo, these attractively priced offerings are perfect for upcoming celebrations and festive occasions, embodying the brand's unique narrative of connecting through traditional flavours that evoke warm memories. The newly unveiled collection features the rich Kaju Jaggery Burfi, the iconic and melt-in-your-mouth Mysore Pak, the traditional 7 Cups, and the wholesome Dry Fruit Burfi. Crafted with authentic ingredients, these sweets serve as a testament to Karnataka's vibrant culinary traditions, evoking cherished memories and emotional connections with every bite. Complementing these delightful sweets, Adukale also presents an exclusive gifting combo featuring the classic Mysore Pak paired with the savoury and crunchy Bangalore Mixture. This combination provides a taste of genuine Karnataka and carries significant cultural value, enhancing gifting occasions with a touch of regional authenticity.
Price on request. Available online.
The Niranjana Gifting Hamper by Taj Mahal, New Delhi, Taj Palace, New Delhi and Soulinaire, is an embodiment of luxury and tradition. It features a pure silver auspicious idol of Lord Ganesha, a traditional Pooja Thali set, and a handcrafted brass lantern, among other premium offerings. Gourmet enthusiasts will delight in the inclusion of pure Kashmiri saffron, Le Pure chocolates, and TGL Kashmiri Kahwa, while the J Wellness Circle incense sticks and sleep kit promise moments of tranquility amidst the festive bustle.
Priced at Rs 51,000. Available online.
Step up your makeup game with Colorbar’s Glitz and Glam Kit, a curated collection that promises a flawless finish and long-lasting wear. Packed in a chic pink glitter pouch, this kit combines essential beauty products to elevate your glam look effortlessly. Start with the Spotlight Illuminating Lotion, enriched with botanical extracts like cucumber and green tea, delivering hydration and a dewy glow. For a radiant finish, the Fix N Glow Spray locks in your makeup, providing an instant boost of shimmer while refreshing and hydrating your skin throughout the day. Define your eyes with the Precision Waterproof Eyeliner— a smudge-proof and crack-free formula with a flexible felt tip for precise lines. Add bold volume and length to your lashes with the Zoom and Whoosh Mascara, ensuring a dramatic look that lasts all day. Complete your look with the Kissproof Lipstain, which provides intense colour and long-lasting wear, perfect for any occasion. And for when the day’s over, the On-The-Go Makeup Remover Wipes gently cleanse your skin, leaving it fresh and nourished.
Price on request. Available online.
Looking to add a dash of fashion to your festive wardrobe? Meet ‘Cove’ from Campus — where sporty style meets sleek design. Its pristine white base accented with refined black and beige overlays creates a fashion piece that elevates both traditional and modern outfits with equal finesse. The thoughtfully layered textures and premium construction make it a versatile style essential that transitions seamlessly from day to night celebrations. Equipped with Massage Tech insole, these sneakers ensure your style quotient never comes at the cost of comfort. Perfect for the fashion-forward individual who believes in expressing themselves with powerful style statements this festive season.
Priced at Rs 1,949. Available online.
Transform your home with luxury ceiling wallpapers that celebrate global artistry and cultural traditions.
Price on request. Available online.
The Infinite Elite Running Shoes are crafted for endurance athletes, offering advanced cushioning and support tailored for long-distance runners. Designed to handle the rigors of marathons and intense training, these shoes provide unparalleled comfort, stability, and durability, ensuring peak performance with every stride.
Priced at Rs 16,999. Available online.
This Diwali, elevate your celebrations with thinKitchen and explore their exclusive range of premium gifting options. Whether you’re searching for sophisticated wine glasses, luxurious cocktail sets, or chic storage containers, thinKitchen offers thoughtfully crafted, high-quality products that will add a touch of elegance to your festivities. Let us help you create a beautiful setting that reflects the spirit of Diwali, while also offering the perfect gifts to share the joy with loved ones.
Step into the magic of nature with this stunning dress inspired by vibrant colours, perfect for any festive occasion.
Priced at Rs 14,990. Available online.
This Diwali, indulge in the exquisite experience of Ether Chocolate. Crafted from fine couverture chocolate, it's meant to be savoured slowly. Allow the chocolate to warm slightly on your palate before chewing to unlock its subtle aromas and rich complexities. Perfect for gifting or enjoying during festive celebrations, Ether Chocolate brings a touch of luxury to your Diwali festivities. Treat yourself and your loved ones to a moment of pure bliss this season!
Price on request. Available online.
The Casio Vintage A1000MGA-5D blends in a neo-retro design with modern practicality, making it a standout piece for festive dressing and gifting. With its sleek gold-tone case and elegant metal mesh strap, this watch exudes an elegant charm that pairs effortlessly with any outfit, whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or keeping it casual. The timeless appeal of this watch makes it an ideal choice for your festive ensembles.
Price on request. Available online.
This Diwali, elevate your festive spirit with Metro shoes, designed to blend style and comfort seamlessly. As you prepare for celebrations filled with family gatherings and joyous festivities, Metro offers a stunning collection that complements every traditional outfit. So, embrace the warmth of the season and make a statement with every step you take!
Price on request. Available online.
Give the gift of glowing skin with sunscreen, moisturiser, and a Vitamin C serum that brighten up any festive look.
Price on request. Available online.
Stylish and comfortable, these sneakers are the perfect combination of fashion and practicality for daily wear.
Priced at Rs 4,299. Available online.
Celebrate the essence of Indian heritage with beautifully crafted outfits that embody joy and tradition.
Priced at Rs 7,999. Available online.
Show your loved ones you care with stylish, sustainable bags that make a statement this Diwali.
Priced at Rs 4,998. Available online.
Protect your tech with this elegant phone case that blends style and security perfectly.
Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.
A stylish phone grip that adds both function and flair to any smartphone, perfect for the tech-savvy.
Priced at Rs 2,286. Available online.
For the travel enthusiast, this stylish duffle bag combines functionality with premium craftsmanship.
Priced at Rs 28,000. Available online.
Capture the season’s essence with luxurious accessories that add a whimsical touch to any outfit.
Price on request. Available online.