Must-have gifts for Diwali 2024: Celebrate in style!

Step up your makeup game with Colorbar’s Glitz and Glam Kit, a curated collection that promises a flawless finish and long-lasting wear. Packed in a chic pink glitter pouch, this kit combines essential beauty products to elevate your glam look effortlessly. Start with the Spotlight Illuminating Lotion, enriched with botanical extracts like cucumber and green tea, delivering hydration and a dewy glow. For a radiant finish, the Fix N Glow Spray locks in your makeup, providing an instant boost of shimmer while refreshing and hydrating your skin throughout the day. Define your eyes with the Precision Waterproof Eyeliner— a smudge-proof and crack-free formula with a flexible felt tip for precise lines. Add bold volume and length to your lashes with the Zoom and Whoosh Mascara, ensuring a dramatic look that lasts all day. Complete your look with the Kissproof Lipstain, which provides intense colour and long-lasting wear, perfect for any occasion. And for when the day’s over, the On-The-Go Makeup Remover Wipes gently cleanse your skin, leaving it fresh and nourished.

Price on request. Available online.