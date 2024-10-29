Shilpa Shetty elevates Diwali fashion in a glamorous white ivory sari with contemporary flair

Shilpa Shetty stands as a beacon of inspiration when it comes to style and fashion. Her captivating personality and distinctive screen presence leave us utterly enchanted. Among her many fashion passions, her adoration for saris truly enchants us. With a remarkable ability to infuse contemporary flair into traditional attire, Shilpa consistently captures our hearts.

As the Diwali celebrations unfold and celebrities showcase their stunning ethnic ensembles, Shilpa’s unique interpretation shines through, leaving us in awe. Recently, at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash, she looked absolutely ethereal in a white sari, serving as the ultimate source of Diwali outfit inspiration we didn’t know we needed!

Her sari, crafted from exquisite net and mesh fabric by designer Tanieya Khanuja, boasts breathtaking sequin embellishments that add a touch of glamour. The delicate feather detailing along the hem lends an airy, ethereal quality to the drape, while the lovely floral border enhances the sari's sophistication.

Along with the sari, Shilpa donned an ivory strapless corset that beautifully accentuated her figure. The corset, featuring complementary mesh and net detailing, harmoniously blended with the sari, introducing a modern twist to the timeless silhouette.