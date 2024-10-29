Shilpa Shetty elevates Diwali fashion in a glamorous white ivory sari with contemporary flair

Shilpa Shetty stands as a beacon of inspiration when it comes to style and fashion. Her captivating personality and distinctive screen presence leave us utterly enchanted. Among her many fashion passions, her adoration for saris truly enchants us. With a remarkable ability to infuse contemporary flair into traditional attire, Shilpa consistently captures our hearts.
As the Diwali celebrations unfold and celebrities showcase their stunning ethnic ensembles, Shilpa’s unique interpretation shines through, leaving us in awe. Recently, at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash, she looked absolutely ethereal in a white sari, serving as the ultimate source of Diwali outfit inspiration we didn’t know we needed!
Her sari, crafted from exquisite net and mesh fabric by designer Tanieya Khanuja, boasts breathtaking sequin embellishments that add a touch of glamour. The delicate feather detailing along the hem lends an airy, ethereal quality to the drape, while the lovely floral border enhances the sari's sophistication.
Along with the sari, Shilpa donned an ivory strapless corset that beautifully accentuated her figure. The corset, featuring complementary mesh and net detailing, harmoniously blended with the sari, introducing a modern twist to the timeless silhouette.
To complete her ensemble, Shilpa chose a singular accessory — a stunning white pearl choker embellished with a captivating green pendant. This exquisite choice not only complemented her ivory sari but also introduced a refreshing pop of colour, reflecting her impeccable taste in accessorising.
For her makeup, the seasoned actress opted for a bronze eyeshadow palette that perfectly matched the glamour of her look. She applied shimmering bronze eyeshadow to her eyelids, enhancing the depth and allure of her eyes, complemented by mascara on her beautifully curled lashes and meticulously defined brows. A gentle blush and highlighter added a radiant glow to her complexion, while her nude lips provided a flawless finishing touch. Shilpa styled her hair in loose curls, further embracing the soft, feminine essence of her enchanting appearance.