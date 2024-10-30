Ultimate Diwali gifting guide: Luxurious jewellery, skincare & more!

As the festival of lights approaches, it’s time to illuminate your celebrations with the perfect gifts that capture the spirit of joy, love, and gratitude. From stunning jewellery that adds a touch of glamour to luxurious skincare essentials, here’s your ultimate guide to Diwali gifting.
Step into the spotlight this Diwali with the dazzling Mia Disco Collection by Tanishq. Inspired by the vibrant energy of the iconic 70s disco era, this exquisite jewellery line invites you to sparkle brighter and express your unique style. Crafted from 14kt and 18kt gold, adorned with stunning diamonds, these modular pieces let you create multiple looks, effortlessly transitioning from intimate family gatherings to grand festive soirées. With bold geometric designs and playful charms, the Mia Disco collection is the ideal gift for the woman who loves to shine.
Price on request. Available online.
Keep your skin glowing and protected this festive season with Jovees Sun Aqua Gel SPF 50! This lightweight, oil-free sunscreen not only shields against harmful UVA and UVB rays but also hydrates with Hyaluronic Acid and soothes with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera. Perfect for oily and combination skin, this essential is a thoughtful gift for anyone looking to maintain a radiant complexion during the celebrations!
Price on request. Available online.
Elevate your gifting game with Lancôme’s limited-edition Diwali Gifting Box. This exquisite collection, adorned with handcrafted lotus-inspired designs by Mumbai artist Sabeena Karnik, features iconic products like Idôle Eau de Parfum and Advanced Génifique Serum. It’s a perfect blend of beauty and artistry that embodies the spirit of Diwali—a unique gift for those who cherish luxury.
Price on request. Available online.
For a truly luxurious gift, explore Hidesign's Atelier Collection. Featuring elegant bags crafted from genuine leather, these timeless pieces are synonymous with sophistication and exclusivity. Perfect for anyone who appreciates fine craftsmanship, these bags make for an unforgettable Diwali surprise.
Price on request. Available online.
Make a bold statement this festive season with Eudaemon's Godfather Jacket. Crafted from premium linen, this jacket offers a blend of elegance and modern style, perfect for festive gatherings. Its sharp tailoring and luxe finish ensure that whoever receives it will turn heads at any celebration.
Price on request. Available online.
Create a serene ambiance this Diwali with the Into Skincare Aromatherapy Candle. This vegan and cruelty-free candle fills your space with calming aromas, making it an ideal addition to any festive home. Its reusable ceramic mold adds a touch of elegance to your celebrations.
Priced at Rs 675. Available online.
On the hunt for trendy gifts? Look no further than ALDO’s Festive 2024 Collection! From sparkling footwear to stunning accessories, ALDO has everything you need to make your loved ones shine this Diwali. “DO All with ALDO” and make a stylish statement this festive season!
Price on request. Available online.
This Diwali, choose sustainability with Virgio’s circular fashion! Known for high-quality, earth-friendly products, Virgio offers impeccable finishes and flattering fits, making it a perfect choice for conscious gifting that expresses your heartfelt sentiments.
Price on request. Available online.
For the ultimate thoughtful gift, surprise your loved ones with the Ducati Corse office chair. Combining style and comfort, this chair features a durable design and luxurious details, making it a perfect addition to any workspace. A gift that reflects performance and elegance—ideal for the Ducati enthusiast in your life!