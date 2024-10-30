Ultimate Diwali gifting guide: Luxurious jewellery, skincare & more!

Step into the spotlight this Diwali with the dazzling Mia Disco Collection by Tanishq. Inspired by the vibrant energy of the iconic 70s disco era, this exquisite jewellery line invites you to sparkle brighter and express your unique style. Crafted from 14kt and 18kt gold, adorned with stunning diamonds, these modular pieces let you create multiple looks, effortlessly transitioning from intimate family gatherings to grand festive soirées. With bold geometric designs and playful charms, the Mia Disco collection is the ideal gift for the woman who loves to shine.

Price on request. Available online.