Celeb-inspired looks for the festive season!

The festive season has officially arrived, and if your recent searches are a mix of ‘Alia Bhatt Ganesh Chaturthi outfit’ and ‘Vicky Kaushal kurta set,’ fret not—Twamev has you covered with all the celeb-inspired, Pinterest-worthy looks you need. As the season of celebration approaches, Twamev’s fashion-forward designs cater to every style craving, making them the ultimate go-to for a show-stopping ethnic wardrobe.
Forget the stress of finding the perfect outfit amidst the festivities. With Twamev’s chic, Gen-Z-approved designs, you can focus on enjoying modaks and hopping pandals, while effortlessly nailing your look. Dive into our top picks and get ready to turn heads!
Vicky Kaushal’s cream kurta set
If Vicky Kaushal’s suave style is your fashion inspiration, Twamev’s Peach Sequin Radiance Kurta is your go-to. This stunning ensemble features a peach kurta adorned with sparkling sequins, paired with a matching pajama. It’s the perfect blend of elegance and effortless charm to make you stand out this season.
Virushka’s couple 'fit
For couples looking to make a statement, Twamev’s Twilight Black Indo-Western Set with a Regal Dupatta, paired with the Regal Red Satin Sari, is the ultimate choice. Just like Virushka’s impeccable festive style, this duo of looks embodies couple goals, ensuring you both shine at every celebration.
Ananya Pandey’s Indo-Western cape-palazzos
If you’re in the mood for a blend of contemporary and traditional, Twamev’s Serene Green Satin Stitched Suit is your perfect match. With its flowy fabric and Bollywood flair, this outfit is ideal for making an unforgettable entrance, especially if you’re looking to combine elegance with a touch of desi glamour.
So, why wait? Explore Twamev’s festive collection and step into the season with style and confidence. Whether you're channeling Vicky Kaushal’s charm, emulating Virushka’s couple style, or embracing Ananya Pandey’s chicness, Twamev ensures you celebrate in the most fashionable way possible!