Mouni Roy’s new look comes with a delightful ethnic twist

Mouni’s fashion sense is a perfect fusion of bold choices and subtle elegance. From ethereal sarees that highlight her Indian roots to edgy, avant-garde pieces that push the boundaries of fashion, Mouni’s style is a dynamic mix of tradition and modernity.This time, she has come up with a new look and we are smitten. The actress served as the muse for Anuki, draped in a stunning black sari that featured delicate embroidery with a single contrasting white floral motif.

The saree’s long, trailing pallu was adorned with matching black floral designs, while shimmery beaded piping along the borders added a touch of bold elegance. She paired this exquisite saree with a black halter-neck blouse, where sequinned detailing around the floral elements brought an extra hint of glamour. To complete her look, Mouni opted for elegant pearl jewellery, enhancing her ethnic ensemble, while her clean girl beauty aesthetic, with soft-tinted cheeks and minimal makeup, added a subtle yet captivating finish.