Suit up like Karisma Kapoor did in a stunning pantsuit set

Karisma Kapoor has long established herself as the epitome of timeless fashion, effortlessly embodying the essence of an OG fashionista. The ever-stunning Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress recently set the fashion world ablaze in a breathtaking yellow jumpsuit, paired with a matching formal blazer, proving once again that she can carry any ensemble with an extraordinary blend of charm, panache and a confidence that knows no bounds. We are absolutely enchanted by this gasp-worthy look.
The centerpiece of this ensemble was a striking yellow-hued creation, a masterpiece meticulously crafted by the fashion virtuosos at Elisabetta Franchi. This crêpe jersey jumpsuit boasted a deep, alluring V-shaped neckline, infusing the outfit with a sultry sophistication. The luxe and chic design seamlessly flowed into matching, floor-length palazzo trousers adorned with patch pockets, exuding a sense of effortless elegance.
Karisma elevated the already chic butter yellow ensemble with a touch of formal flair by layering it with an oversized blazer, aptly named the Crêpe Double-Breasted Jacket with Peak Lapels, also from the brilliant minds at Elisabetta Franchi. This double-breasted blazer, crafted from smooth and lightweight crêpe fabric, added a sumptuous texture to the look. The front flap and welt pockets, along with the monogrammed satin lining, contributed to the luxurious charm of this impeccable piece.
Karisma carried the unique design and vibrant yellow hue of this modern ensemble with her signature grace and poise. The bold colour beautifully complemented her complexion, creating a striking visual impact. She completed her look with contrasting beige heels, adding an extra dash of sophistication and seamlessly tying the entire outfit together.