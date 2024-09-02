Suit up like Karisma Kapoor did in a stunning pantsuit set

Karisma Kapoor has long established herself as the epitome of timeless fashion, effortlessly embodying the essence of an OG fashionista. The ever-stunning Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress recently set the fashion world ablaze in a breathtaking yellow jumpsuit, paired with a matching formal blazer, proving once again that she can carry any ensemble with an extraordinary blend of charm, panache and a confidence that knows no bounds. We are absolutely enchanted by this gasp-worthy look.

The centerpiece of this ensemble was a striking yellow-hued creation, a masterpiece meticulously crafted by the fashion virtuosos at Elisabetta Franchi. This crêpe jersey jumpsuit boasted a deep, alluring V-shaped neckline, infusing the outfit with a sultry sophistication. The luxe and chic design seamlessly flowed into matching, floor-length palazzo trousers adorned with patch pockets, exuding a sense of effortless elegance.