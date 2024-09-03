5 zodiac-inspired jewellery pieces to celebrate the season

As Virgo season ushers in a time of introspection and personal growth, what better way to celebrate than with jewellery that resonates with your zodiac sign? We’ve curated a list of five unique zodiac-inspired pieces from different brands, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the essence of the signs they represent. Whether you’re seeking a personal accessory or a meaningful gift, these pieces are perfect for adding a touch of celestial charm to your festive wardrobe. Discover how these jewellery items can beautifully align with your astrological journey.
The diamond Virgo pendant captures the essence of your thoughtful and meticulous nature. With its delicate design and radiant diamond, it reflects your inner strength, dedication, and the grace with which you approach life. Wearing this pendant daily is a celebration of your unique qualities, a symbol of your quiet resilience and unwavering spirit.
Priced at Rs 32,529. Available online.
The reversible Zodiac is now available as a bracelet, perfect for those who prefer to adorn their arms rather than their necks. The bracelet features a chunky link chain, a timeless classic that remains as chic today as it was decades ago. The reversible Zodiac medallion showcases your birth constellation in diamonds on brushed gold on one side, while the other side displays your Zodiac symbol etched in relief on an enamelled base.
Priced at Rs 2,59,000. Available online.
A talisman designed to bring luck on many adventures, Misho, 22k gold-plated Libra medallion is handcrafted in sterling silver and comes with the option of three different chains.
Priced at 12,875. Available online.
A perfect symbol of strength and protection, our Linked necklaces are modern amulets that serve as silent but stylish reminders of our deep connect with the world.
Priced at Rs 3,499. Available online.
With two detachable charms—one with your birthstone and the other with your sun sign, Mia by Tanishq’s birthstone collection is the perfect pick for anyone wanting to incorporate a pocket-friendly option of zodiac-inspired jewellery to their rotation of baubles.
Priced at Rs 5,871. Available online.