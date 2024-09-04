This project in Hyderabad showcases various forms of Shreenathji

The ambiance of the Crafts Council of Telangana embodied the atmosphere of a sacred space, where every detail offered a deep sense of calmness. The air was subtly scented with incense, blending with the soft strains of traditional music playing in the background. Soft, golden light filled the space, casting a gentle glow on the intricate textiles that shimmered with divine patterns. Rich fabrics draped the walls, adorned with radiant depictions of Shreenathji, each one a stunning display of meticulous craftsmanship that enthralled the audience.

This serene, spiritually charged atmosphere is part of Swaroop — A Masterclass in Textile and Handicrafts Artistry Featuring Shreenathji, Gaurang Shah’s latest textile exhibition where art and devotion come together. The centuries-old textile traditions are reimagined to honour Shreenathji, the divine deity of Pushti Marg, in all his glory.

This project showcases various forms of Shreenathji, rendered through a spectrum of handcrafted textiles and handicrafts from across India. Commenting on his latest project, Gaurang Shah states, “Through ‘Swaroop’, I aim to showcase the incredible diversity of our Jamdani weave technique, textiles, and handicrafts culture, demonstrating how it can adapt to any design theory we envision. Shreenathji, depicted in different techniques, takes on new dimensions, each telling its own story. It is this versatility and depth that make our craft heritage truly remarkable.”

Talking about the different types of weaves and embroideries incorporated in the exhibition, he says, “There are almost 22 weaves and paintings exhibited here. We incorporated the Jamdani weaving technique, particularly from Srikakulam, Venkatagiri, and Srinagar. The Chikan embroidery of Lucknow and the vibrant Kasuti from Dharwad which offer a delicate touch contrast with the rich Gota Patti work from Jaipur that adds a festive shimmer. Additionally, there’s also Aari embroidery, with its roots in Kashmir, Dehradun, Hyderabad, and Dhaka, combined with intricate beadwork.”

Each form of Shreenathji in Swaroop is not just an artistic creation but a spiritual experience. He mentioned that each piece of textile underwent an intricate and labour-intensive process that took years to finish and achieve the final output. Furthermore, Gaurang Shah’s Swaroop also integrates traditional Indian painting styles, each with its distinct cultural significance. The delicate Pattachitra from Odisha, the narrative Kalamkari from Tirupati, the opulent Tanjore paintings from Tamil Nadu, and the folk Cheriyal scrolls from Hyderabad are all meticulously rendered on fabric, transforming Shreenathji into a living, breathing work of art.

Dr Anita Bharat Shah, a museologist, author, and art historian, delivered a talk on her book Colours of Devotion — The Legendary Painting and Textiles of Vallabha Sampradaya, further enhancing with her rich detailing the heritage textile art in India during 1500-1900 CE.

(Written by Vennapusala Ramya)